22/10/2021

Derry Death Notices - Friday, 23rd October, 2021

Obituaries

BROWN, Tony - 21st October 2021, beloved husband of the late Jean, 17 Parkmore Drive, Strathfoyle, loving father of Danny, Jennifer and Mark, much loved grandfather of Shaun, Ryan, Sinead, Chloe and Dylan and great-grandfather of Charlie, Bobby, Carelle, Conan and Olly. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Saturday) at 12.40pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Strathfoyle. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MOORE, Leona - 19th October 2021, loving mother of Lochlann and Darragh, beloved daughter of Felix and Patricia and dear sister of Ciara and Kieran. Funeral from her home, 1 Tullyverry Drive, Greysteel, tomorrow (Saturday) at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 10.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to NSPPC, 1 Waterside Centre, Glendermott Road, BT47 6BG. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

