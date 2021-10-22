Derry Death Notices - Friday, 23rd October, 2021

BROWN, Tony - 21st October 2021, beloved husband of the late Jean, 17 Parkmore Drive, Strathfoyle, loving father of Danny, Jennifer and Mark, much loved grandfather of Shaun, Ryan, Sinead, Chloe and Dylan and great-grandfather of Charlie, Bobby, Carelle, Conan and Olly. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Saturday) at 12.40pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Strathfoyle. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.
MOORE, Leona - 19th October 2021, loving mother of Lochlann and Darragh, beloved daughter of Felix and Patricia and dear sister of Ciara and Kieran. Funeral from her home, 1 Tullyverry Drive, Greysteel, tomorrow (Saturday) at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 10.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to NSPPC, 1 Waterside Centre, Glendermott Road, BT47 6BG. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: "As we enter a difficult winter period, this is a moment for vigilance not to throw open the doors and throw off the face coverings."
Cllr Sandra Duffy said: "Every winter the flu comes around, but the virus is always changing. Even if you've had flu or the vaccine last year it won't protect you this year."
fun-loving skeleton, Walter De Burgh, launching Derry's Halloween festival, ‘Awakening the Walled City.’
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.