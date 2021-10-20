Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 20th October, 2021

BELL, Ann (née Stewart) – 18th October 18 2021 (suddenly) at Antrim Area Hospital, 9 Hillview Terrace, Castledawson. Dearly loved mother of Simon and his partner Joanne, much loved grandmother of Mya, Todd, Carter, Dean, David and Melissa and dearest sister of Robert and his wife Cherry-Anne. House strictly private. Funeral service in Garvin's Funeral Home on Friday, October 22 at 1:30pm, followed by burial in Castledawson Presbyterian Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Antrim Area Hospital Patients' Comfort Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle.



BLEAKLEY, Brenda - 19th October 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved daughter of the late Margaret and Jack, formerly of Ann’s Nursing Home, Edenvale, Limavady, loving sister of Brian and the late Margaret (McCallion), cherished auntie of Brian, Jacqueline, Caroline, Wendy, Katie and Patrick and a much loved great-auntie. Funeral from her nephew’s home, 14 Broighter Gardens, Limavady tomorrow (Thursday) at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in Enagh Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.



DOHERTY, Ursula (nee McGee) - 18th October 2021, beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Sean, Meta, Lisa, Carol, Ursula, Bernard, Liam, Ciaran, Seamus and Eamon and a much loved grandmother. Funeral from her home, 88 Duncreggan Road, tomorrow (Thursday) at 11.30am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. House restricted to family and friends only please. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

KELLY, Charlie (Andy), Derrynoid, Draperstown) - 19th October 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family, dearly beloved husband of the late Anna and devoted father of Patsy, Anne (McCullagh), Teenie (Fullerton), Eilish (O Neill), Maureen (O Hagan), John, Sinead and Cathal. Brother of Francis, Mary (Dorrity) and the late Andy, Eilish, Mairead and Jamie. Funeral tomorrow (Thursday) from his late residence, 8 Moneynena Road, Draperstown at 11.15am for 12 o'clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Church, Moneynena. Interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother, sister, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. St Pio, pray for him.



THOMPSON, Desmond (Dessie), Garvagh - 18th October 2021 (peacefully), beloved husband of Georgina (Ena); loving father of Joyce, Derek, Alan, Geoffrey, Dorothy and the late Melvin and a dear grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral from his late residence, 878 Killyvally Park tomorrow (Thursday) at 1:15pm for a Service of Thanksgiving in Ringsend Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Due to government restrictions the family home is strictly private and numbers at the service are limited to social distancing within the church. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ringsend Presbyterian Church, c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.