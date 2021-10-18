Search

18/10/2021

Derry Death Notices - Monday, 18th October, 2021

Obituaries

DOHERTY, Eamonn - 16 October 2021 - beloved husband of Noeleen, 54 Ederowen Park, Galliagh, loving father of Fiona, Joanne, Colm, Emma, Karl and John, a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather father-n-law, brother and uncle. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11.30am for 12.00pm Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McGINNIS, James - 16 October 2021 - at Naas General Hospital, loving father of Patrick, Martin, Caroline and the late Michael and dear brother of Theresa, Brigid, Rose, Elizabeth, Philomena, Patrick, John, Michael and the late Joseph, Maureen and Brian. Funeral from his brother’s home, 165 Gortgar Road, Greysteel, today (Monday) at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Star of The Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McGOWAN, Hugh - 16 October 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (late of Edgewater Nursing Home and formerly of 10 Central Drive), beloved son of the late Laurence and Annie, loving brother of Kathleen, Sheila and the late Tom, Annie, Barney, Laurence, Mary, John and Teresa, a dear and loving uncle to all his nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home today (Monday) at 6.15pm to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am tomorrow (Tuesday). Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

