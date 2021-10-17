Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 17th October, 2021

DUFFY, Rosemary - 16th October 2021, 148 Lecky Road, beloved daughter of the late James and Sally, much loved sister of Eleanor (twin), Catherine, Geraldine, Noreen, John and the late James, Stephen, Richard, Ann and Patricia, a much loved aunt and dear friend of Alice. House private please and funeral restricted to family only please. Funeral from her home tomorrow (Monday) at 1.00pm for interment in the City cemetery.
LYNCH, Frances (nee Mullan) - 15th October 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital. May she rest in peace. Late of 8 Pellipar Park, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved daughter of late William and Annie (RIP), dear wife of Francie and loving mother of Cyril, Seamus, Eugene, Orla, Barry and Sean, devoted grandmother of Cara, Cora, Claire, Jamie, Amy, Kiernan, Finn, Tronhan, Kathryn, Darcie and Caoimhe, dear sister of Bridget, Vera, Liam, Daniel, Patsy and the late Anne (RIP). Reposing at her late residence, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake at the family home is for family only. Funeral from her late residence tomorrow (Monday), leaving at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church, Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to the Regeneration Group, c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family and the wider family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, pray for her.
