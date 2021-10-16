Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 16th October, 2021

CASSIDY, Eleanor Georgina (Ella) - 15th October 2021 (peacefully) at Edgewater Nursing Home, formerly of Rosslea, Newbuildings, dearly beloved wife of Richard, a loving mother of David, dear mother-in-law of Shana, devoted grandmother of Sophie, Alec, Owen and Leo and a dear sister-in-law of Alan. Will be sadly missed by all her nieces and nephews. Funeral Service on Monday 18th October at 2.30pm in Convoy Presbyterian Church, Co. Donegal, followed by burial in the adjoining Graveyard. House private. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if wished, to Convoy Presbyterian Church, c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 10 Foyle Road. (Cheques payable to Convoy Presbyterian Church). Deeply regretted by her family circle and friends.

COOPER, Thomas (Tommy) - 15th October 2021 (late of 61 Marlborough Road). beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving father of Michael and John-Paul, and a dear and loving grandfather and father-in-law, dear son of the late Thomas and Mary, loving brother of Sally and the late Fay. Funeral leaving his son Michael's home, 30 Norburgh Park on Monday (18th inst.). at 10.20am to St Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Ardmore. Please adhere to ongoing social distancing guidelines with respect to coronavirus. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.

GRIEVE, Donal - 15th October 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital. May he rest in peace. Beloved son of the late Celine and Gerald, loving brother of Mary, Gerry, Dympna, Bernadette, Georgina, Colm and the late Dermot and Petrina. A much loved uncle of to all his nieces and nephews. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Donal's remains are reposing at his late residence, 14 Eastway Gardens. Funeral leaving from there tomorrow (Sunday)at 1:00pm for 1:30pm Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Creggan. Burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. House private from 10.00pm till 10.00am. Sadly, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines, the wake and funeral is private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Donal's funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan. St. Bernadette pray for him. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

RAINEY, Katrina (Trina), nee Heasley)-12th October 2021, late of 51 Quarry Road, Knockloughrim, wife of Thomas, devoted and loving mother of Rachel, Rebecca, Alan, Emily, James and the late Heather, much loved daughter of George and Sandra Heasley and dear sister of Simon. A private service of thanksgiving will take place on today (Saturday) in Knockloughrim Presbyterian Church with committal following at 2.45 pm approximately in the adjoining churchyard (everyone will be welcome at the committal). House strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Knockloughrim Presbyterian Church, payable to Hamilton’s Funeral Service, 18 Deerpark Road, Bellaghy, Magherafelt, BT45 8LB.