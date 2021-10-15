Derry Death Notices - Friday, 15th October, 2021

FEENEY, Jean (nee Rollo) - 14th October 2021, beloved wife of the late Paddy, 1 Greenfield Park, Strathfoyle, loving mother of Joseph, Anthony, Martin, Helen and the late Myles, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Margaret and the late John and Anna. Funeral from her home tomorrow (Saturday) at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Strathfoyle. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.
PARKES, Seamus - 14th. October 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, after an illness bravely borne,loving father of Edward and Niall, devoted grandfather of Hannah, beloved son of the late Joe and Bridget, dear brother of Paddy, beloved friend of Allison and will be sadly missed by the wider family circle. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Creggan tomorrow (Saturday) at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to ongoing social distancing guidelines with respect to coronavirus. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.
Sir Gerry Robinson became well-known as a television presenter fronting BBC programmes including Troubleshooter and Can Gerry Robinson Fix the NHS
The six-metre whale was found on Rossnowlagh beach on Thursday morning. Picture: Nicola Coyle, Irish Whale and Dolphin Group
