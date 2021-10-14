Search

14/10/2021

Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 14th October, 2021

Obituaries

Deaths in Donegal

Reporter:

Derry Now

ROBINSON, Nicola Sarah Jane (nee Clarke ) - 13th October 2021 (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice (surrounded by her loving family), dearly beloved wife of Alan, devoted mummy of Amela and Alfie, precious daughter of Robert and Beth, much loved granddaughter of Evelyn and the late Samuel, loving daughter-in-law of David and Dorothy, adored sister of Steven and Andrew and a dear sister-in-law of Lyndsay. Funeral leaving her late home, 8 Gortmellon Road ( wake at family home is strictly private) tomorrow (Friday) at 1.00pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Donagheady Presbyterian Church at 1.30pm, burial afterwards in Mountcastle Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

SANDS, Mary Elizabeth (Lizzie), née Gibson) - 13th 2021 (peacefully) at Magherafelt Manor Nursing Home, in her 96th year, dearly loved wife of the late Robert, 7 Urbal Lane, Coagh, much loved mother of Jack, Shirley and the late Noel, a dear mother-in-law of Doreen, Kevin and the late Linda, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother and dearest sister of Amanda and the late Tillie, Eleanor, Margaret, Noel, Olive, Matt and Sammy. Funeral from her home tomorrow (Friday) at 1.00pm to Tamlaght Parish Church for service at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society NI, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore, Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Forever loved and sadly missed by all her family.

