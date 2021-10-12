Search

Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 12th October, 2021

CLANCY, Gerard Francis (Gerry) Clancy - October 2021 - (peacefully) at his home 32 Dunluce Court, Ballymagroarty (formerly of Dun Laoghaire), loving husband of the late Anne (née Carlin), father of Jacqueline, Patricia, Gerard, Susanne, James and the late Anna-Marie, beloved son of the late James and Patricia, dear brother of Ann, Sally, John, Kathleen and the late Bobby, a much loved grandfather, great grandfather and Dede to 31. Remembered and loved always by Buster Clancy and dear uncle Jim Carlin and family. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Wednesday) at 9.20am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Due to ongoing pandemic, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/holy-family-parish-ballymagroarty. Family Flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to Foyle Hospice c/o Sean Carr, Carr Family Funeral Directors. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

CONVERY, Francis (Maghera/Bellaghy) - 10th October 2021 (RIP), son of the late Mick and Mary and brother of Bernie (Gribbon), Christopher, Dolores, Michael, Damien and the late Seamus and Tony. Funeral from his home 14 Largantogher Park, Maghera tomorrow (Wednesday) at 1.20pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in Church of St. Mary, Bellaghy. Service can be viewed via webcam at Bellaghy-Ballyscullion Parish (bellaghyparish.com). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, sisters in law Una, Mary, Patricia, brother in law John, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House strictly private, Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the church.


DOHERTY, Teresa - 9th. October 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (late of Broadway), beloved daughter of the late Dan and Celia (late of Deanery Street). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the McCrudden and Johnston families and the entire family circle. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Creggan today (Tuesday) at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes, intercede for her.


HUTCHINSON, Margaret Parke (nee Davis) - 11th October 2021 (peacefully) at Deanfield Private Nursing Home (in the tender loving care of her family in her 91st year, formerly of 9, Allen Park, Donemana). Much loved wife of the late Jim, loving mother of Gary and Shirley, dearest mother-in-law of Dorothy and Geoffrey, adored granny of Robert, Trudy, Kyle and Hannah, great-granny of Gary-Lee. Funeral leaving her daughter Shirley's home 37 Primity Crescent, Newbuildings tomorrow (Wednesday) at 1.15pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in St. James Parish Church, Donemana at 2.00pm. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Burial Ground. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Deanfield Comfort Fund, c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin BT47 3QQ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

