Derry Death Notices - Monday, 11 October, 2021

HOUSTON, Gerry - 9 October 2021 - (peacefully) at his home, 5 Brandywell Avenue, (Noisey, formerly of Limewood Street), beloved husband of Margaret, loving father of Michelle, Gerald, Lisa, Karen, Caroline, Mark, Martina and Sharon, a dear and loving grandfather and great-grandfather, loving son of the late Martha and John and a dear and loving brother of Kathleen, Maureen, Caroline, Clare, Jim, Billy and the late Jackie, Florie, Stella, Eileen, Bridie and Patsy. Funeral leaving his home tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10.30am to St. Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.
LYNCH, Anselm - 9 October 2021 - beloved husband of Kathleen, 150 Tirbracken Road, Drumahoe, loving father of Veronica, Daniel, Patrick, Christopher, Jennifer, Catherine, Eimear, Eilish, Meave and Siobhán, a much loved grandfather and dear brother of Mary, Michael, Christopher, Veronica, Kevin, Dominic, Deirdre, Brenda, Kenny, Gregory and the late Geraldine. Funeral from his home on Tuesday at 11.30am for 12.00pm Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Tamnaherin. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.
Sean Dolan's saw off Magilligan to reach the Junior Championship semi-finals. Pic by Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
The Bundoran RNLI inshore lifeboat responded after a swimmer was caught in a rip current off the town’s main beach on Sunday
Drumboe about to leave Whitehead in Co Antrim where it has been restored PICTURE: Donegal Railway Heritage Museum
