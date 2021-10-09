Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 9 October, 2021

HARKIN, Paul Michael - 8 October 2021 - loving husband of Siobhan, 11 Benevenagh Gardens, Creggan, caring son of Kathleen, devoted father of Colm, Danielle, Erin and the late Eamonn and grandfather of Callum, Bria, Aimee, Ariah, Zayn, Ella-Grace and Molly. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Sunday) at 1.00pm for 1.30pm Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Paul’s wake will be on today (Saturday) from 10.00am until 10.00pm. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the St. Mary’s Church webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MARTIN, Mildred (née Wright) - 7 October 2021 - (peacefully) at Magherafelt Manor Nursing Home, dearly loved and devoted wife of the late Henry, 53 Ballymacilcurr Road, Maghera, much loved sister of Gladys, Desmond, Don and the late Winnie, Samuel, Margaret, Willie George, Jack, Edna, Norman, Edith and Ritchie and a dearly loved sister-in-law, aunt and great aunt. House strictly private. Funeral service in Maghera Presbyterian Church tomorrow (Saturday) at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Dementia NI, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore, Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by all her Family and Friends.

MILLER, John - 7 October 2021 - Beloved son of the late Edward and Elizabeth Miller, Drumgavenney, Drumsurn, devoted father of Gavin, Gillian, Malcolm and Kim, loving grandad of Holly, Adam, George and Zara., father-in-law to Nuala, Gordon, Emma and Damian. Brother of Margaret and the Late Elizabeth and Edward. Funeral service will be held at Browns Funeral home on Monday, 11 October, at 1,00pm followed by burial in Balteagh Presbyterian Church burial Ground at 2.00pm. Sadly due to the current pandemic funeral numbers will be restricted.

WILSON, Monica (née Lynch) - 7 October 2021 - late of 12 Marlborough Terrace, Derry City, loving wife of the late William, loving mother of Philip, Monica, Liam, Maria, Paddy, Gerry, Mickey, Colman, Christopher, Alanna and the late Cathy Crawford, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Paddy Lynch and Mary Mackey. Funeral from her home on Monday at 10.30am for 11.00 Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the Church webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.