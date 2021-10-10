Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 10 October, 2021

BROWN, Damian (Bellaghy) - 8 October 2021 - beloved husband of Jeanette and loving father of Damán and Declan, son of Bridie and the late Sean, brother of James, Siobhan, Sean, Martin and Clare (Loughran). Funeral from his home, 7 Castle Street, Bellaghy, on Tuesday, 12 October at 9.15am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Mary, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters in law Sinead and Una, grandchildren Teígan, Colleen and Ceála, mother, brothers, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Macmillan Unit Antrim Area Hospital c/o the family. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

MILLER, John -- 9 October 2021 - Beloved son of the late Edward and Elizabeth Miller, Drumgavenny, Drumsurn, devoted father of Gavin, Gillian, Malcolm and Kim, loving grandad of Holly, Adam, George and Zara, father-in-law to Nuala, Gordon, Emma and Damian, brother of Margaret and the late Elizabeth and Edward. Funeral service will be held at Browns Funeral home tomorrow (Monday) at 1.00pm followed by burial in Balteagh Presbyterian Church burial Ground at 2.00pm. Sadly due to the current pandemic funeral numbers will be restricted.

STOCKMAN, Alice (née Brownlow) - 8 October 2021 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, dearly beloved wife of the late Bobby, 10 Gulladuff Road, Knocknakielt, Maghera, much loved sister of Cissie, Aubrey, Muriel, Mary and the late Nancy, Stewart, Audrey and Isobel, a loving sister-in-law of Gracie, Daphne, Davy and Eamon and a beloved aunt, great aunt and great great aunt. House strictly private. Funeral service in Maghera Presbyterian Church tomorrow (Monday) at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed on the Maghera Presbyterian Church facebook page. Family flowers only please.