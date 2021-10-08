Derry Death Notices - Friday, 8 October, 2021

CARLIN, George - 7 October 2021 - (peacefully) at his home 37 Ervey Court, Tamnaherin, beloved husband of Kathleen, Loving father of George, Michael, Fiona, and the late Martin R.I.P. and a much loved grandfather, Sadly owing to current restrictions wake strictly private please and funeral family and friends only. His funeral will leave from his home tomorrow (Saturday) at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St. Mary’s Church, Tamnaherin, followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to: Dementia N.I. North City Business Centre, 2 Duncairn Gardens, Belfast BT15 2GG. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McGLONE, Michael (Mickey), Ballinascreen - 7 October 2021 - (peacefully) at home, surrounded by his loving family, son of the late John and Brigíd McGlone, Moneyneena, much loved husband of Fidelma, loving father to Micheála, Aoíbhínn and John, loving grandfather of Fíonn, Oisín and Sé and father-in-law of John-Paul and Lisa, brother of Jamie and the late Paddy, Sally McGilligan, Mary Covington, John, Briege Woods and Kathleen Ferris. Sadly, due to Covid 19 restrictions, the house will be private, just for family and close friends please. Mickey’s remains will leave the family home at 1.15pm tomorrow (Saturday) for Requiem Mass at St. Eugene’s Church, Moneyneena and burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. The ceremony will be broadcast Live from 1.45pm on www.devlinmedia.tv. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Family flowers only please, but donations to the Northern Trust Pulmonary fibrosis Support Group would be much appreciated. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. St. Pio pray for him.

MURRAY, Ellen (formerly Moneyneena, Draperstown) - 7 October 2021 - (peacefully) at Redlands Residential Home, Belfast, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved daughter of the late Denis and Brigid Murray, Ranaghan Road and sister of Mary (Trainor), Teresa (Mc Daid), Rose (Mc Closkey) and the late Michael, Annie (Mc Sherry), Brigid (Gilmore), Peggy (Branagh), Denis, Elizabeth (Mc Eldowney) and James (RIP). Deeply regretted by her sisters, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, the Lyons family and large family circle. Ellen's remains will repose at 73 Belvedere Park, Belfast, BT9 5GT from 2.00pm today (Friday) until Saturday, 8 October at 6.00pm when her remains will be removed to St Eugene's Church Moneyneena. Requiem Mass will be on Sunday at 11.00am, burial immediately afterwards in Moneyneena Cemetery. House Private. Family flowers only.