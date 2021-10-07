Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 7 October, 2021

BROWN, Robert (Roy) – 6 October 2021 - (peacefully) at Marina Care Home, Ballyronan, dearly beloved husband of Joan, 7 Carraloan Road, Magherafelt, much loved and devoted father of Robin and Joanne, dearest brother of Jean, Billy, David and Dorothy. Funeral from his home on Saturday, 9 October, at 1.15pm for service in Castledawson Presbyterian Church at 2 00pm approx. (numbers restricted), followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard (all welcome). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Dementia Research NI, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by his wife, Son, daughter and the entire family circle.
LITTLE, Brian – 6 October 2021 - (peacefully) after a short illness, at the Robinson Memorial Hospital, Ballymoney, 25 Brennan Court, Magherafelt, much loved son of the late Billy and Sadie, dearest brother of John, Errol and Anne, dear brother-in-law of Hilary and Jim and also a much loved uncle and great-uncle. House strictly private. Funeral service in St. Swithin’s Parish Church, Magherafelt tomorrow (Friday) at 1.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Sadly missed by his Family and Friends.
Emma McCann, local Fundraising Officer for Cancer Focus NI, and Keith Bigger, of RE: Academy, Magherafelt.
