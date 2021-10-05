Search

05/10/2021

Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 5 October, 2021

Obituaries

Death Notices for Donegal for Sunday, May 14th

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

DOHERTY, Sonia - 3 October 2021 - beloved daughter of James and the late Bernie, 14 Bentley Terrace, loving sister of Jacqueline, Katrina, Melissa, Ilona and the late Seamus, loving aunt of Hannah, Danielle, Callie, Shari, James and cherished great-aunt of Andy and Elena. Funeral from her home today (Tuesday) at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Sonia's Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam or via the link below. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Pray for Her.

HALL BROWN, Eileen - 30 September 2021 - (peacefully) at home 178 Lincoln Court, loving mother of Greg, Troy, Stacey and Dionne and a devoted grandmother. Funeral in Adair & Neely funeral home at 11.00am today (Tuesday), followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery.

O'NEILL, Eileen (née Harris) - 4October 2021 - beloved wife of the late Alex, 17 Dunree Gardens, Creggan, loving mother of Martin, much loved grandmother of Roisin, Mairead and Alex and dear sister of Angela. Funeral from her home tomorrow (Wednesday) at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. The mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media