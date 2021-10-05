Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 5 October, 2021

DOHERTY, Sonia - 3 October 2021 - beloved daughter of James and the late Bernie, 14 Bentley Terrace, loving sister of Jacqueline, Katrina, Melissa, Ilona and the late Seamus, loving aunt of Hannah, Danielle, Callie, Shari, James and cherished great-aunt of Andy and Elena. Funeral from her home today (Tuesday) at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Sonia's Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam or via the link below. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Pray for Her.
HALL BROWN, Eileen - 30 September 2021 - (peacefully) at home 178 Lincoln Court, loving mother of Greg, Troy, Stacey and Dionne and a devoted grandmother. Funeral in Adair & Neely funeral home at 11.00am today (Tuesday), followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery.
O'NEILL, Eileen (née Harris) - 4October 2021 - beloved wife of the late Alex, 17 Dunree Gardens, Creggan, loving mother of Martin, much loved grandmother of Roisin, Mairead and Alex and dear sister of Angela. Funeral from her home tomorrow (Wednesday) at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. The mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.
Dr Joe McEvoy and Children in Crossfire Executive Director Richard Moore are encouraging people to take part in the 'Sunrise Cycle'.
Pictured at the Hope Centre at Cornerstone City Church is Hope Centre team members Ryan Murphy and John Loughury along with Deputy Mayor, Cllr Christopher Jackson.
