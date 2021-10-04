Derry Death Notices - Monday, 4 October, 2021

DEERY, Susanne (née McAllister) Kilrea - 2 October 2021 - (peacefully) late of 47 Larchfield Gardens, beloved wife of Paddy, loving mother of Sandra, Denise, Geraldine, Mairead, mother-in-law of Patrick, Alfred, Paddy and Ivan, grandmother of Pamela, Martin, Daniel, Eugene, Brenda-Leigh, Dyllon, Sophie, Shannon, Sorchá, Jeffrey, Margaret, Matthew, Martin-Og, Travis and the late Baby Katie-Anne, great grandmother of Caoimhe, Lily-Mae and Katie-Rose, sister of Eileen, John and Margaret. Funeral arrangements to follow.





DILLON, Rachel - 2 October 2021 - (peacefully) at her late home, surrounded by all her loving family, late of 2 Ferndale Drive, beloved partner of Donal, devoted mother of Jamie and Mark, precious daughter of Josephine and the late Patsy, loving sister of John, Pat, Matt, Marie, Michael, Noel and Paul, deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her nieces, nephews and wider family circle. Rachel's remains are now reposing at her late residence, 2 Ferndale Drive, funeral leaving from there tomorrow (Tuesday) at 09.20am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St. Marys Church, Creggan, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. House Strictly Private From 9.00pm. Rachel's funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan. Sadly, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. All Enquiries to Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, 0287126282.





DOHERTY, Jane (née McShane) - 3 October 2021 - (peacefully) at home, (formerly of Marlborough Road), beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Richard, Paul, Rosemary, Miriam and Anne, dear and loving grandmother of Emma, Rebecca, Sarah, Jenna and Ciara, and dear mother-in-law of Eleanor, Stella, Kevin and Andy. Funeral leaving 3 Edanmount Park tomorrow (Monday), 4th October, at 6.00pm to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 9.00am on Tuesday. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are private for family and friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.





DOHERTY, Sonia - 3 October 2021 - beloved daughter of James and the late Bernie, 14 Bentley Terrace, loving sister of Jacqueline, Katrina, Melissa, Ilona and the late Seamus, loving aunt of Hannah, Danielle, Callie, Shari, James and cherished great-aunt of Andy and Elena. Funeral from her home tomorrow (Tuesday) at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore.

KERR, Daphne Louise Elizabeth - 2 October 2021 - beloved daughter of the late Ella and Norman and loving sister of Andrea (Norma), 184 Sevenoaks, Waterside. House strictly private. Funeral from W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Monday at 2.20pm for interment in Drumachose Presbyterian Church burying ground at 3.00pm.





WILSON, Philomena (nee McMeniman) - 2 October 2021 - (peacefully) at her home, beloved wife of the late Tommy, loving mother of William, Sharon, Catherine, Thomas, John and Roy, much loved grandmother and sister. Funeral from her home, 54 William Street tomorrow (Monday) at 10.30am to St Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family circle and all who knew her. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul. Our lady of knock pray for her.