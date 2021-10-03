Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 3 October, 2021

BRUCE, Hugh James - 2 October 2021 - (peacefully) at his home 48 Killyberry Road, Bellaghy, beloved husband of the late Annie, devoted father of Edna and Ivan, father-in-law of John and Susan, much loved grandfather of Rebecca, Rachel, Andrew, Athena and Robin and dear brother of Johnnie and Norman and the late William, Sadie and Josephine. Funeral from his late residence tomorrow (Monday) at 1.30pm for a private family service in Ballyscullion Parish Church followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard at 2.30pm approximately (for whoever wishes to attend). House private. Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu, if desired, to Bellaghy Presbyterian Church payable to Hamilton’s Funeral Services, 18 Deerpark Road, Bellaghy, Magherafelt, BT45 8LB. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all the family circle.





CLIFFORD, James (Jimmy) - 1 October 2021 - beloved husband of the late Patsy, loving father of Martina, Annmarie, Patricia and Roisin, dear father-in-law of Gerry and Rory and much loved grandfather of Conor, Martin, Emma, Colleen and Adrian. House private please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from his home, 92 Iniscarn Road tomorrow (Monday) at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St Therese intercede for him.





KENNEDY, Thomas Alexander (Tom) - 2 October 2021 - (suddenly) at his home, 15 Weddlebridge Road, Draperstown, a dear brother of Betty, Hazel and the late Isobel, brother-in-law of David and the late Tommy, uncle of Nigel, Rosalind and Simonne and great uncle of Reece, Devon, Matthew and Noah. House private. Funeral arrangements to follow. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Draperstown Presbyterian Church, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.





LENNOX, Edward (Eddie) (Magherafelt) - 2 October 2021 - beloved husband of Noleen (nee Birt) and loving father of John, Martin, Maura and Eamon, son of the late John and Esther and dear brother of the late Henry, John and Frances Maynes. Funeral from his home, 71 Hospital Road, tomorrow (Monday) at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption Magherafelt, viewed via webcam at Church Webcam (magherafeltparish.org), interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St. John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, daughters in law Donna and Karen, grandchildren Ryan, Eimear, Ronan, Annie and Conor, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House Strictly Private, immediate family only. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.





McDONNELL, Gregory (Clady & Kilrea) - 1 October 2021 - (suddenly but peacefully) late of 16 Claragh Hill Grange, Kilrea, son of Malachy and the late Mary, 2 Beechland Gardens, Clady, dear brother of Adrian, Dominic, Christine (Payne), Bronagh (McCormack), Edwin and the late Baby Julia, partner of Karen. St Pio pray for him. Funeral arrangements to follow.





McIVOR, Seamus (Ballymaguigan) - 2 October 2021 - beloved husband of Bernie and loving father of Geraldine (McCoy), Seamus, Mark, Kieran, Darren and late infant John, son of the late John and Betty and dear brother of Mary McKinless and the late Hughie, Mickey John, Peter, Gerry, Patsy, Gustie and Lawrence. Funeral from his home 23 O’Neill Park Ballyronan BT45 6LX tomorrow (Monday) at 1.40pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in Church of St. Trea, Newbridge, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughter, sons, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House Strictly Private, The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie c/o The Family.





MOORE, Brigid (Garvagh & formerly Derry City) - 1 October 2021 - (peacefully) late of 864 Killyvally Park, Garvagh, beloved mother of Liam, Eamon and Tanya (O’Kane). Funeral from her daughter Tanya’s residence, 2 Tobertee Park tomorrow (Monday) at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballerin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to government restrictions the family home is private and funeral Mass numbers are limited to social distancing within the church. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughter, son-in-law Barry, daughter-in-law Joanne, grandchildren and entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in leu, if desired, to Macmillan c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.





MORROW, Alwyn - 2 October 2021 - (peacefully) at home, 279 Sperrin Park, Caw, beloved husband of Janette, loving father of Sabrina, Diane, Laura, Katrina, Amanda, Kyle and the late Gavin, father-in-law of Paul, William, Albert, Jason, Katrina and Vinny, a much loved grandfather and dear brother of Lawrence, Avril, Cynthia, Katrina and the late Jonathan, Lorraine and Helga. Funeral from his home on Tuesday at 1.15 pm for 2.00pm service in St Canice’s Parish Church, Eglinton. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished to Friends of Altnagelvin c/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Londonderry, BT47 6SB.





ORGAN, Kathleen - 2 October 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 3 Ederowen Park, beloved daughter of the late James and Susan, loving sister of Susie and the late Mary-Margaret (New Zealand), James and Willie and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Funeral from her home tomorrow (Monday) at 9.00am for 9.30am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.





WILSON, Philomena (nee McMeniman) - 2 October 2021 - (peacefully) at her home, beloved wife of the late Tommy, loving mother of William, Sharon, Catherine, Thomas, John and Roy, much loved grandmother and sister. Funeral from her home, 54 William Street tomorrow (Monday) at 10.30am to St Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family circle and all who knew her. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul. Our lady of knock pray for her.