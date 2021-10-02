Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 2 October, 2021

HUDSON, Desmond (Dessie) – 30 September, 2021 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Meadowell Fold, Magherafelt, dearly loved father of Jonathan, Barbara, Gary and Robin, dear father-in-law of Julie, James, Louise and Sarah also a dearly loved grandfather and great-grandfather and dearest brother of Albert. Funeral from his son Jonathan’s home, 4 Glenburn Place, Magherafelt tomorrow (Sunday) at 2:30pm for service in St Swithin’s Parish Church, Magherafelt at 3.15pm approx., followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for the Sovereign Grand Masters Appeal of the Imperial Grand Black Chapter, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle.

McGINNIS, Marie Elizabeth (née Gillespie) - 30 September 2021 - late of 24 Drumachose Mews, Limavady, loving mother of Patrick, Martin, Caroline and the late Michael and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU today (Saturday) from 6.00-8.00pm. Marie’s funeral Mass will be celebrated in St Finlough’s Church, Ballykelly tomorrow (Sunday) at 10.30am and can be viewed live via the church webcam. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

McGUIGAN, Brian (Draperstown) - 1 October 2021 - 10 Drumard Lane, beloved son of the late, Catherine (Katie) and Patrick Joseph and loving brother of Briege Martin, Mary Moran, Gabrielle Madden, Rita O'Hagan, Veronica, Monica Gillespie, Jude, Kevin, Mark and the late Cornelius, Eugene and Agnes McEldowney. Funeral tomorrow (Sunday) in Church of St Columba's, Straw at 1.00pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House Strictly Private, the funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

ORR, Margaret (Elma) (née Hunter) - 30 September 2021 - beloved wife of the late Davy, loving mother of Liz, Irene and the late Alan, mother-in-law of Tom and Geoffrey, much loved grandmother of Jonathan, James, Stuart, Paul, Keith, Adam and Ian, cherished great-grandmother of Allie, Freddy, Noah, Max, Darcie, Harry, Jack and the late infant Lucy and dear sister of John, Isobel, Winston, Lexie, Kenneth, Tommy and Jamesie. House private and restricted to family only please. Funeral service at her home, 36 Cloverhill Avenue, Drumahoe, today at 12.00noon. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Monreagh Presbyterian Church c/o Mr Geoffrey House, 14 Rosswater, Londonderry BT47 6YR.