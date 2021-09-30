Derry Death Notices - Friday, 1 October, 2021

CAREY, Valerie - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of Phil, loving mother of Lisa, Gemma and Steff, devoted nana of Rio, Alycia and Quinn and a dear and loving daughter of Lila and the late Pius and loving sister of the late Maura, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the wider family circle and her many friends. Valerie will be waked at her home, 16 Culmore Point with cremation to take place tomorrow (Saturday) at 2.00pm at Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Search & Rescue, 20 Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2AB.





FENWICK, Robert (Bob) - 28 September 2021 - (suddenly) at his home, late of Oranmore Park, beloved husband of the late Bridie, loving son of the late Lily and Robert, dear brother of Walter and the late Matt, and a dear and loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Eugene’s Cathedral tomorrow (Friday) at 11.00a.m. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines in the church. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.





HALL BROWN, Eileen - 30 September, 2021 - (peacefully) at home, 178 Lincoln Court. Funeral arrangements later.





HEANEY, Hugh (Bellaghy) – 30 September 2021 - (peacefully) at his home, The Wood, 96 Ballymacombs Road, dearly beloved husband of the late Jeananne, much loved and devoted father of Sarah, Owen, Suzanne and the late Rachel, dear father-in-law of Garreth and Mal, loving grandfather of Louis and Rachel and dearest brother of Charlie, Colm, Dan and the late Seamus, Sheena (McCormick), Ann, Pat and Christopher. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Saturday) at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bellaghy at 11.00am approx., (service can be viewed via webcam at: https://bellaghyparish.com/webcam/). Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Our lady of Lourdes pray for him. Always loved and remembered by his daughters, son, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers and the entire family circle. Wake prayers and rosary will be said via webcam each evening at 7.30pm. Numbers within the Church will be limited due to social distancing.





HOLLOWAY, Miriam Veronica (nee Maull) - 30 September 2021- (peacefully) at her home 92, Duncastle Park, Newbuildings, surrounded by her loving son in her 92nd year, dearly beloved wife of the late Kenneth, much loved mother of Jolyon. Service of Thanksgiving in D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ tomorrow (Saturday) at 2.30pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her loving son Jolyon.





HUNTER, Margaret (Elma) - 30 September 2021 - beloved wife of the late Davy, loving mother of Liz, Irene and the late Alan, mother-in-law of Tom and Geoffrey, much loved grandmother of Jonathan, James, Stuart, Paul, Keith, Adam and Ian, cherished great-grandmother of Allie, Freddy, Noah, Max, Darcie, Harry, Jack and the late infant Lucy and dear sister of John, Isobel, Winston, Lexie, Kenneth, Tommy and Jamesie. House private and restricted to family only please. Funeral service at her home, 36 Cloverhill Avenue, Drumahoe, tomorrow (Saturday) at 12.00noon. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Monreagh Presbyterian Church c/o Mr Geoffrey House, 14 Rosswater, Londonderry BT47 6YR.





KRUSIEC, Robert - 27 September 2021 - (suddenly) at his home, 16 Derry view Terrace, Waterside Derry, beloved partner of Aneta Wojtyca. Private cremation has taken place at Lakeland’s crematorium, Co Cavan. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Eugene's Cathedral on Tuesday, 5 October, at 11.00am. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all those who knew him.