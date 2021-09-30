Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 30 September, 2021

ARCHIBALD, Sarah (née Heaney) - 28 September 2021 - (suddenly but peacefully) at home, late of 13 Drumceatt Park, Limavady, Co Derry, beloved wife the late George R.I.P., loving mother of Liam, Ciaran, Dympna, Garlath, Declan, Deirdre, Damien, Malachy, Grainne, Fiachra, Emer and Cearbhaill and the late infant Elizabeth, dear sister of Eleanor, Bridie and the late infant Mary Kathleen R.I.P, a devoted grandmother, great grandmother and a much loved mother in law and aunt. Reposing at her daughters residence 9 O’Cahan’s Park, Dungiven, funeral from there tomorrow (Friday), leaving at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to St Mary’s Parish Limavady (Building Fund) c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family and the wider family circle.

BROWNE, Jean - 29 September 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved daughter of the late Harry and Marion and a dearly loved sister of the late Marion. Funeral leaving her home, 17 Iona Terrace, at 1.30pm on Sunday, 3 October, for 2.00pm service in Kilfennan Presbyterian Church followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. House Private. Donations in lieu if wished to Kilfennan Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Christine Gardiner, 5 Gortica Road, Durmahoe BT47 3LU. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family and many friends.

CARTER, Dermot - 27 September 2021 - loving father of Rhea, Ayda and Aaliyah, beloved son of the late Colette and Arthur, dear brother of Eugene, Nicholas and the late Shauna and a much loved uncle. Funeral from his brother’s home, 136 Elaghmore Park, tomorrow (Friday) at 8.25am for 9.00am Requiem Mass in St Eugene's Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

CRICHTON, George Henderson - 29 September 2021 - (peacefully) beloved husband of the late Dorcas, loving father of Gareth and Serena, dear father in law of Tracy and John, a devoted grandfather of Rege, Aemilia and Josh, and a dear brother of John, David and the late Margaret. Funeral leaving his home, 13 Arden Place at 1.30pm tomorrow (Friday) for 2.00pm Service in Ebrington Presbyterian Church (Government coronavirus restrictions regarding social distancing will be in place) followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to Ebrington Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Julie Faulkner, 22 Glenaden Hill, Londonderry. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.

DOHERTY, Christopher James - 25 September 2021 - at Altnagelvin Hospital, aged 38, late of Gleannan Brae, Omagh, dearly loved husband of Laura,devoted daddy of Archie and Max, much loved son of Nigel and Janice and brother of Judith. Funeral leaving his parents home, 17 Altnagelvin Park at 12.15pm for a 1.00pm service in Ballyarnett Presbyterian Church today (Thursday) followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired made payable by card via www.adairneelyfuneraldirectors.com (tributes and donations) or cheque made payable to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, 94 Halftown Road, Lisburn Bt275RF. Deeply regretted by his loving Family Circle and Friends. Christopher's funeral service can be viewed via www.youtube.com/dergmedia

FENWICK, Robert (Bob) - 28 September 2021 - (suddenly) at his home (late of Oranmore Park), beloved husband of the late Bridie, loving son of the late Lily and Robert, dear brother of Walter and the late Matt, and a dear and loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Eugene’s Cathedral tomorrow (Friday) at 11.00a.m. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines in the church. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

KELLY, Mary Margaret (née Robins) - 28 September 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Paddy, 18 Rathmore Park, Creggan, loving mother of Mary, Maria, Patricia, Angela, Patrick & Siobhan and a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Funeral from her daughter’s home 6 The Fairways, Dunwood Park, Waterside, tomorrow Friday at 9.20am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Waterside, Derry, BT47 6AL.

LYNCH, Leo - 29 September 2021 - (aged 83 years), 44 Clarendon Manor, beloved son of the late Leo and Kathleen (formerly of Inishowen Gardens and Pennyburn), dear brother of Brigid, Frank and the late Patricia and Paul and much loved uncle of Laura, John, Deborah, Carolyn, Aidan, Caroline, Gregory, Catherine and Rebecca. Funeral from his home on Thursday at 8.40am for 9.00am Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

RILEY, Kathleen (Isobel) (née Kennedy) - 28 September 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, in the tender loving care of her family in her 78th year, much loved wife of the late David Desmond Riley, loving sister of Nellie, Herbie and Ray, precious aunt of Julie and Isobel and a great-aunt. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home 2, Ballymore Avenue, Limavady on Saturday 2 October at 12.00noon followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Royal Belfast Hospital (RBHSC) for Sick Children c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. The wake is private and the funeral is restricted to the immediate family and close friends. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.