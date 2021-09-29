Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 29th October, 2021

BONNER, Bill (Musician) - 27th September 2021 - (peacefully) at Owen Mor Care Home, beloved husband of Dolores, loving father of Mary, devoted grandfather of Stephen, David, Michael and Ryan and great-grandfather of Alex, Michael and Theo, and a dear and loving brother, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle and his many friends. Funeral leaving his home, 32 Westland Avenue, tomorrow (Thursday) at 10.20am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

DOUGHERTY, Maureen - 28th September 2021 - (peacefully) at home after a long illness, dearly beloved wife of Albert, devoted mother of Derek and Paula, dear mother-in-law of Fiona and Ciaran, loving grandmother of Derek and Sarah. Funeral leaving her late home 143 Sperrin Park on Friday 1st October at 10.30am for 11.00am service in All Saints Clooney Church followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired made payable to Alzheimer’s Society, Seven Oaks Fold, Crescent Link, Londonderry BT47 6DN. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors (028) 71311321. Deeply regretted by her loving Family Circle.

DOWNES, Ann (née Lamberton) - 28th September 2021 - (peacefully) at her home, 2 Ballynagard Crescent, beloved wife of the late Jim, loving mother of Michael, Ann Marie and the late Patrick, devoted grandmother of Robert and Ayleen and a dear and loving sister of Jimmy, John and the late Bobby and mother-in-law of Kevin and Elaine. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle and her many friends. Funeral leaving her home tomorrow (Thursday) at 10.30am to the Immaculate Conception Church, Thornhill for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to ongoing social distancing guidelines with respect to Coronavirus.

GUILLE, Gary - 27th September 2021 - beloved son of Marie and Joe, 30 Anderson Crescent, loving father of Ethan, Amy and Adam, cherished brother of Joseph, Samantha and Sharon and a much loved uncle and great-uncle. House restricted to family only please. Funeral from the family home tomorrow (Thursday) at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Please adhere to current government guidelines with regards Covid-19 restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McCLINTOCK, William James (Billy) - peacefully at home, late of Whitehead and formerly of Derry, devoted husband of Phyllis, loving dad of Warren, Ryan, Owen and Karen, father-in-law of Lisa, Nicola and Mark, much loved brother of Milda and a loving papa of Karla and Ashleigh. House strictly private. A celebration for Billy’s life will be held in Whitehead Presbyterian Church, on Monday, 4th October at 12.30pm followed by a private family cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, made payable by cheque, to Marie Curie, 1A Kensington Rd, Belfast BT5 6NF. Donations can also be made online by visiting www.mulhollandsfuneraldirectors.com. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

MEHARG, Tillie - 28th September 2021 - (peacefully) at The Causeway Hospital, 17 Porte Gardens, Knockloughrim and formerly of 3 Ballyhagan Road, Maghera, beloved daughter of the late William John and Martha, much loved sister of the late Samuel, Martha, Ruby and Robert, dearly loved aunt of Jacqueline and her husband Trevor, devoted great aunt of Stephen and Keith and his wife Annabel and dearest great great aunt of Zak and Freya. Funeral from her home on Saturday, October 2nd at 1.45pm, to Tobermore Presbyterian Church for service at 2.30pm, followed by burial in Tobermore Presbyterian Cemetery. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by Jacqueline, Trevor and Family and the entire Family Circle.

MORRISON, Sadie - 28th September 2021 - (peacefully) at Rushall Care Home, late of 6 Castle Park, Limavady, much loved wife of the late Billy, loving mother of Eric and Vivian, and Eric's wife Niky, devoted grandmother and great grandmother of Shelley, Lee, Alan, Stacey, Katie, Kirstie, Matthew also Tommy-lee, Chloe, Kori, Jamie, Thomas, Ella, Scarlett, Joseph, Noah, Ruby-Rose, Jonah and Sienna, also dear sister of Vic, Ian, Vie, Wendy, Maureen, Alan and the late Frances. Due to the current pandemic house private, funeral close friends and family. Funeral from her late home tomorrow (Thursday) at 1.30pm for service in First Limavady Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to First Limavady Presbyterian Church (Malawi Mission Project) and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors Limavady, 21 Aghanloo ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady.

MULLAN, Celena (Castledawson and formerly Ballerin) - 25th September 2021 - (peacefully) at hospital, daughter of the late Margaret and John and sister of Grace (Fox) and the late Peter, Agnes (Conway), Kathleen, Rosemary, Bridie, John, Meg (Nugent), Paddy and Jeananne (Heaney). A private service of cremation will take place as per Celena’s wishes. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date enabling wider family circle and friends an opportunity to celebrate her life. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister, sisters-in-law Sadie and Mary, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

WHITTAKER, Mary (née Curran) - 7th September 2021 - (peacefully) in Northwood, England, formerly of Killea, Co. Donegal, loving wife of Terry and dear mother of Catherine, Terence, Thomas and Siobhan, loving grandmother to Orlaith, Rosie, Jamie, Euan, Cara, Maria and Aidan, dear sister of Anne and the late Tom, Margaret, Bridie, Sally and John, sadly missed by the entire family circle. Requiem Mass will take place today (Wednesday) in Immaculate Conception Church, Killea at 2.00pm followed by interment afterwards in Newtown Cemetery, Donegal.