Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 28th September, 2021

ARMOUR, Clarke - 27th September 2021 - (peacefully) at his home, 29 Kilcronaghan Road, Tobermore, dearly loved husband of Eileen, much loved father of Vanessa, Melanie, Leona and the late Samantha, a dear father-in-law of Gary and Clive, devoted grandfather of Jothan, Zaina, Oliver and Harris and dearest brother of James, Maurice, Freddie and the late Uel. A family service will take place in Draperstown Presbyterian Church on Friday, 1st October at 2:00pm, followed by burial in Tobermore Presbyterian Cemetery at 3:00pm (approx.) where all are welcome (travelling via his own home). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

DOHERTY, Christopher James - 25th September 2021 - at Altnagelvin Hospital, aged 38 late of Gleannan Brae, Omagh, dearly loved husband of Laura, devoted daddy of Archie and Max, much loved son of Nigel and Janice and brother of Judith. Funeral leaving his parents home, 17 Altnagelvin Park at 12:15pm for a 1.00pm service in Ballyarnett Presbyterian Church on Thursday 30th September at 1.00pm, followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired made payable to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, 94 Halftown Road, Lisburn Bt275RF. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors (028) 71311321. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle and friends.

DUDDY, Noel - 27th September 2021- (aged 59), 220 Lecky Road, Derry, beloved husband of Mary and father of Seán, Melissa and the late Conor, dearest father-in-law to Catherine and Scott and loving brother of Brian, Donna and the late Kieran and Gerry. Funeral from his home on Wednesday at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the Church webcam. Please adhere to current government guidelines with regards Covid-19 restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

GORMAN, Samuel James (Sammy) - 27th September 2021 - (suddenly) at his home, 27 O'Hara Road, Maghera, dearly loved husband of Eileen, much loved father of Philip and Lynn, a dear father-in-law of Claire and Trevor, devoted granda of Danielle and her husband Conor, Joanna, Ross and Katie and a loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral from his home on Thursday, 30th September at 1.30pm to St. Lurach's Parish Church, Maghera for service at 2.00pm (numbers are limited to social distancing within the Church), followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard (all welcome). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, family and family circle.

HILL, Margaret (nee Wilson) - 15th September 2021 - (aged 85), formerly from Bridge Street and Bluebellhill Gardens, Derry, dearly loved wife of the late Albert Hill, loving mother of Carol, Lillian, David, Tony and Rosie and the late Damian Hill, dear mother-in- law of Paul, David, Jackie and Chris, a much-loved granny, great-granny, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and loyal friend to all. Margaret will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all family and friends. R.I.P. Requiem mass on Friday, 1st October at 11.00am at St John’s Church, Ivy Street, Burnley prior to interment at Burnley Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to the Hospice at Home team at Pendleside Hospice or Caritas c/o and all enquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Service, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.



HONE, Jane (nee O'Kane) - 26th September, 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by her family, beloved wife of the late Jim and dear mother of Martin, Dympna Mc Elhinney, Angela Lagan, Brian and Eamon, much loved mother-in-law of Majella, Brian, Ursula, Denise and the late Brian, dear sister of Annie Teresa O'Kane, Seamus, J. J., Michael Gérard, Laurence and the late Chrissie McLaughlin, and dearly loved granny to her 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. RIP. Funeral from her son Eamon's home, 3 Braefield, Claudy, to St Patrick's Church, Claudy tomorrow (Wednesday) for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment in adjoining cemetery immediately after. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Please note, wake is strictly private, for family only. Funeral Mass can be viewed on line at www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st Patrick's Church, Claudy.

LOGUE, Robert Joseph (Rory) - 26th September 2021 - beloved husband of the late Mary, 8 Oak Grove, Greysteel, loving father of Seamus, Rosaleen, Jackie, Sean, Canice, Louise and the late Cathy, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Moira, Rosaleen and the late Sean and Ursula. A private cremation will take place at a later time.

McPEAKE, Harry (Draperstown) - 27th September 2021 - (peacefully) at Macmillan Unit, Antrim, beloved father of Mark and Rory, son of the late Henry and Mary and dear brother of Kevin, Brendan and the late Breige R.I.P. Funeral from Murray’s Funeral Home tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in the Holy Rosary Church, Draperstown. Interment afterwards to St Columba’s Cemetery, Straw. Very deeply regretted by his sons, brothers, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish of Ballinascreen webcam.

O'DOHERTY, John - 26th September 2021 - (peacefully) in Altnagelvin Hospital, late of Francis Street and Meadowbank Care Home, early loved son of the late John and Paddy, a much loved brother of Phelim, Mona, Annamaria, Helena and the late Terry and Martin. R.I.P. Funeral Mass will take place in St Eugene’s Cathedral tomorrow (Tuesday) at 12:30pm followed by burial in the city cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his loving family and friends.

WHITTAKER, Mary (née Curran) - 7th September 2021 - (peacefully) in Northwood, England, formerly of Killea, Co. Donegal, loving wife of Terry and dear mother of Catherine, Terence, Thomas and Siobhan, loving grandmother to Orlaith, Rosie, Jamie, Euan, Cara, Maria and Aidan, dear sister of Anne and the late Tom, Margaret, Bridie, Sally and John. Sadly missed by the entire family circle. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday 29th September in Immaculate Conception Church, Killea at 11.00 am followed by interment afterwards in Newtown Cemetery, Donegal.