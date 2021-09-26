Derry Death Notices - Monday, 27th September, 2021

GREER, Elizabeth (Lily) - 25 September 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, in the tender loving care of her family in her 85th year, much loved daughter of the late Margaret and Robert Greer, precious sister of Maureen and the late George, Jean, Norman, Bert, Joyce, Annie, David, and Jim, loving aunt and great-aunt and their families. Service of Thanksgiving in her late 53, Ivy Mead Mews Drumahoe tomorrow (Tuesday) at 12.00noon followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Nurses c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle.





MATTHEWSON, Robbie - 10th September 2021 - at the Haven Roberts Hospice and care centre, Palatka, Florida, beloved son of the late Sadie and Bobby, loving brother of Hugh, Martina and the late Bridgeen, Michael and Thomas (late of 13 Bligh's Gardens), a much loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Funeral from his brother Hugh's home 77 Osbourne Street today (Monday) at 9.20am to St Mary's Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Our lady of knock pray for him.





MOORE, William Ronald (Ronnie) - 26th September 2021 - (peacefully) at his home 8, Erosmore Drive, Kilfennan, in the tender loving care of his family in his 94th year, much loved husband of Gretta, devoted daddy of Derek, Trevor and Lorraine, loving father-in-law of Joanne and Alan, adored granda of Lois, Dane and Ethan. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home on Wednesday 29th September at 12.00noon followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Christ Church c/o Miss R. Wilson, 8, Richmond Crescent, Londonderry BT48 7PQ. All enquires to D. & R. Hay & Sons Funeral Directors (028) 71312567. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. The day Thou gavest Lord is ended





McCANN, Gretta (née McMullan) (Kilrea) - 25th September 2021 - (peacefully) at home, in her 96th year, beloved wife of the late Michael, loving mother of Kathleen and Michelle, mother-in-law of Philip and devoted granny of Ciaran, Martin and Eamonn, dear sister of Priscilla O’Connor and the late Peter, Vincent and John. Funeral from her late residence, 62 Moneysallin Road, tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11:20am for 12.00noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Due to government restrictions the family home is private and funeral Mass numbers are limited to social distancing within the church. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.





McKINNEY, William - 25th September 2021- at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved son of the late James and Rebecca, 99 Coolagh Road, Greysteel, dear brother of Teresa, Mary, Roseleen, James and the late John and a much loved uncle and great-uncle. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU this evening (Monday) from 7.00-9.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Star of The Sea Church, Faughanvale tomorrow (Tuesday) at 12.00noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to current government Covid-19 guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.





RODDY, John (Johnny) - 25th September 2021 - (peacefully) at Edenballymore Lodge Care Home, formerly of Glenbrook House and 24 Glenview Avenue, beloved son of the late John and Henrietta, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the wider family circle and all his friends. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Eugene’s Cathedral at 9:00am tomorrow (Tuesday) followed by interment in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him. http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html

