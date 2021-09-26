Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 26th September, 2021

ARMSTRONG, Eileen - 24th September 2021 - at her home 44 Drumbolg Road, Upperlands, daughter of the late William and Elizabeth and beloved sister of Margaret and the late Annie. A family service will be held in Churchtown Presbyterian Church on Monday followed by a service of committal in the adjoining churchyard at 12.30 pm (where all are welcome). House private. Family flowers only please. Sadly missed by her sorrowing sister and entire family circle.

COYLE, Amanda- 23rd September 2021 - beloved partner of Gary, late of Moore Street, loving mother of Kerryann, devoted grandmother of Kaélyn, dear daughter of Margaret and the late Ivan and much loved sister of Pamela, Mark, Michael, Karl and the late Ivan Samuel, Annemarie and Seamus. Funeral from her sister’s home, 64 Strabane Old Road tomorrow (Monday) at 11.30am for 12noon Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Pray For Her.

DOHERTY, Rev Hugh - 25th September 2021 - retired Priest of Nottingham Diocese and formerly of Our Lady of Bethlehem Abbey, Portglenone beloved son of the late Hugh and Beatrice , loving brother of the late Peggy (Fahy) and Mamie (Doherty), brother-in-law of Davy and a much loved uncle. His remains will be removed from the family home, 41 Francis Street, today (Sunday) at 6.15pm to St Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MADDEN, May (née Burke) (Greenlough) - 25th September 2021 - (peacefully) beloved wife of the late Francis and loving sister of Annie, Robert, Margaret and the late Sadie, Ellen, Kathleen, Peter and Leslie. Funeral from McKiernan’s Funeral Home tomorrow (Monday) at approximately 10.00am travelling via her late residence, 65 Killycon Road, for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunkett's Church, Clady. Mass will be broadcast live on the parish webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-oliver-plunketts, interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Greenlough. The funeral home is strictly private and due to government restrictions funeral Mass numbers are limited to social distancing within the church. Those wishing to pay their respects to May can do so along the funeral route to the Church, observing social distancing at all times. St. Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by the entire Burke and Madden family circle. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to SVP c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

McKENNA, Rose - 25th September 2021 - (peacefully) at home (12 Tonagh Road, Draperstown), surrounded by her loving family, daughter of the late Michael and May McKenna and brother Michael who died in infancy, loving sister of Josie and brother-in-law Francis McErlean. Funeral from her late residence tomorrow (Monday) at 12.00pm for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm in St Columba’s Church, Straw. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her nephews Michael, Francis, Stephen, Paul and Martin and the wider family circle. Sacred heart of Jesus pray for her. Family and friends only. Family flowers only and donation in lieu if desired to Marie Curie.

REILLY, Noel - 24th September 2021 - (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital, late of 1 Altinure Road Cottages, Park, Co Derry, beloved son of William and Philomena, loving father of Noel, Ronan, Thomas and Jodie, dear brother of Gerard, Liam, Olivia, Philomena, Robert and the late Patrick R.I.P., dear friend of Janice. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake at the family home is for family and friends. Funeral from his late residence tomorrow (Monday) leaving at 11.30am for 12noon Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Altinure, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Banagher parish webcam. https://www.banagherparish.com/. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Causeway ICU NHSCT c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.