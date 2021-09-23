Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 23rd September, 2021

DUDDY, Sarah Connell (Sadie), née Reid - 21st September (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender loving care of her family in her 85th year), much loved wife of Sammy, devoted mother of Lorna, Brian and Avril, loving mother-in-law of Sharena and Robert, adored granny of Thomas, Adam, Josh, Ethan, Evan, Reese and Ellis, and great-granny of Arlo dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral leaving her late home, 3 Faughan View Park, Altnagelvin tomorrow (Friday) at 12,30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Glendermott Parish Church at 1.00pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.
