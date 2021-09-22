Search

22/09/2021

Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 22nd September, 2021

Obituaries

Deaths in Donegal

Reporter:

Derry Now

COOKE, Annie (nee Gallagher) - 20th September 2021, beloved wife of the late James, loving mother of Mary, James, Kevin, Elizabeth, Tina, Christopher and Geoff, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Mary and Margaret. Funeral from her home, 5 Joyce Court, Ballymagroarty tomorrow (Thursday) at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Tamnaherin. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McKEEVER, Kevin (Crack) - 20th September 2021, (suddenly) at home, beloved husband of Maureen, much loved father of Shane, Meghann and Sean, beloved son of Mary and Christopher, dear brother of Greg, Christopher and Carol. Funeral from his home, 145 Templegrove, on Friday at 9.20am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him.
Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link :https://churchmedia.tv/.../holy-family-parish-ballymagroarty. Sacred heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Our lady of knock pray for him.

WITHERSPOON, Andrew James Campbell (peacefully, at hospital, only and dearly beloved son of Ann and Trevor. Funeral service at his home, 2 Tyler Park, Limavady, tomorrow (Thursday) at 3.00pm followed by interment in Drumachose Presbyterian Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, by making cheques payable to Presbyterian Children’s Society, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Deeply regretted by his parents, uncles, aunts and cousins in the UK and Australia.

