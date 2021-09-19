Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 19th September, 2021

DOHERTY, Shane - September 1 2021 (suddenly), late of Bournemouth and Bristol and lead singer of the The Grafton Fridays Band. Beloved son of Jackie and Philip, loving fiancé of Kate, loved dearly by his sister Shannon and her partner Mark, a dear nephew, cousin and friend. Reposing at his mothers residence, 46 Gorteen Cresent , Limavady, funeral from there tomorrow (Monday) leaving at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Christ The King Church, Limavady, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust (KBRT). Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. Enquiries to McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven 07747046084 / 07840052022.

McCORRY (nee McCann), Sarah Brigid (Sally) - September 2021 (peacefully) at home, 158 Gulladuff Road, Belaghy, surrounded by her loving family. RIP. Beloved wife of the late John, much loved mother of Liam, Hannah (Magee), Maura and Sean and loving sister of the late Charlie, Brian, Jim, Peggy, John, Harry, Danny, Pearse, Malachy, Teresa, Brendan and Rosaleen. Her remains will leave her late residence today (Sunday) at 11.50am for 12.30pm Requiem Mass (which is limited to family and friends only) in St Mary’s Church, Bellaghy, burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Sally’s “Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private”. Sally's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam via the link below. The Rosary and wake prayers for Sally will be recited each evening at 7.30pm from St Mary’s Church Bellaghy and can be joined via the parish webcam. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, son in law Tommy, daughters in law Deirdre and Angela, grandchildren , great grand children and all the family circle. Our Lady of Knock Pray for her. Detail enquires to: WJ O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors Tel: 028 2563 1406 or visit: nifunerals.com

McWilliams (nee Gribbon), Marcella - September 16 2021 (suddenly), Kilrea, beloved wife of Francis; loving mother of Barry, Brenda (Turner), Francine (Mullan) and Claire (Cassidy); mother-in-law of Martha, Patrick, Barry and Stephen and cherished granny of James, Charlie, Elena and Dylan; daughter of the late Harry and Vera and loving sister of Kathleen, Patricia, Geraldine, Enda and the late Eugene. Funeral from her late residence, 13 Harvey Hill Road, on Tuesday at 11:15am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to government restrictions the family home is private and funeral Mass numbers are limited to social distancing within the church. Our Lady of Knock pray for her. No flowers please. Donations if desired, to Diabetes UK c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

PORTE, Alexander (Alex) Porte - September 18, 2021 (peacefully) at his home, 34 Salterstown Road, in his 93rd year, David Alexander (Alex), dearly beloved and devoted husband of Norma, loving father of Sandra, David, Maurice and Lorna, dear father-in-law of Richard, Helen, Catherine and Phillip, much loved grandfather of Alison, James, Emma, Ruth, Steven, Sarah, Andrew, Louise, Matthew, Keith, Trevor and Adam and dearest brother of the late Ella, William, Mary and Dinah. House private. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Monday) at 1.15pm for service in St. John’s Parish Church, Ballinderry at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Ballinderry Parish Church Building Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by his Wife, Children, Grandchildren and the entire Family Circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.

THOMPSON, Robert John Bustard (Bobby) - September 17 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender loving care of his family, aged 92 years) much loved husband of the late Ellen, devoted dad of Drew and Alison, loving father-in-law of Joyce, much loved grandfather of Lewis. The family wish to sincerely thank the staff of Altnagelvin A&E, Ward 31 and all carers that helped Bobby during his illness. Service of Thanksgiving for his life in D & R Hay Funeral Home, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ on Tuesday September 21 at 12noon followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery (family and friends are welcome to pay their respects on Monday 20th September between 6-8pm). Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Carlisle Road Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director (at the above funeral home address). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. Jesus said “I am with you always”

TILLEY (née O'Donnell), Josephine (Josie) - September 18 2021 (peacefully) at home in Edinburgh, surrounded by her loving family, beloved daughter of the late William and Catherine O’Donnell, 30 Creggan Road, Derry and dear sister of the late May, Annie, Hessie, Vonnie, Patsy, Eleanor and Billy. Funeral arrangements later. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.