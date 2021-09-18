Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 18th September, 2021

CANNING, Patsy - 16th September 2021 (peacefully) at home, 59 Irish Green Street, Limavady, surrounded by his loving family, devoted husband of Una, precious father of Anna, Orla, Laura and Patrick, cherished grandfather of Gemma, Michael, Conor, Shea, Keltin, Eoin, Sarah, Conall, Patrick-Og and great-grandfather of baby Hayden. House restricted to family and close friends please, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Sunday) at 10 o’clock for 10.30am Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

CARMICHAEL, Annette Margaret (Netta) 17th September (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife of the late Robert, loving mother of David, Robin, Joe, Yvonne, dear mother-in-law of Christine, Ann, Hazel, Gilbert, devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly, due to the current pandemic, house and funeral restricted to family and close friends. Funeral service will be held at her late home tomorrow (Sunday) at 2.00pm, followed by interment in Dungiven Parish Church graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, and cheques payable to Missionary Fund or CEF and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors. 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

DOHERTY, John - 16th September 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (late of Mount Pleasant, Culmore Road, formerly of Moville), beloved husband of the late Hilary, loving father of Karen, Eoin and Oliver, a devoted grandfather to all his grandchildren, dear brother, of Ryma, Eileen, Finola, Colm and the late Daniel and Gerry. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady Of Lourdes, Steelstown tomorrow (Sunday) at 12.15pm. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballybrack, Moville. House private for immediate family only. Sadly, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the Funeral Mass is limited to immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.

ENGLISH, Edward - 16th September 2021 )suddenly as a result of a road traffic accident), 230 Culmore Road, beloved son of the late Edward and Elizabeth, loving brother of the late Willie, Leo and Margaret and a much loved uncle and great-uncle. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the coronavirus pandemic. His remains will be removed from his home today (Saturday) at 5.00pm to Sacred Heart Church, Muff for the Funeral Mass tomorrowat 1.00pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE.Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

HEANEY, Mary (nee O'Kane) – 17 th September (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, aged 97. May she rest in peace. Late of 19 Magheraboy Terrace, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Jim (RIP), loving and precious mother of Monica McLaughlin, Diane, Barbara Shivers and the late Kevin (RIP), devoted grandmother of Shane, Kevin, Martin, Leanne, Ciara, Michael and Conor, and great-grandmother of Cara, Emma, Fionn, Kate, Tadhg, Kian, Necole, Nathan, Lucas, Conrad, Thomas, Shania and Michael, dear sister of the late Willie (RIP), loving niece of the late Mary O’Kane (RIP). Reposing at her late residence. Sadly, due to the ongoing pandemic the wake at the family home are private. Funeral from her late residence tomorrow (Sunday), leaving at 2.30pm for 3.00pm Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church, Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired in lieu, to Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke (N.I C.H.S) c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family and the wider family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, pray for her.

KENNEDY, Michael - 16th September 2021, beloved husband of Ann, 40 Woodvale Road, Eglinton, loving father of Marie, Brian, Martin and Carmel, father-in-law of Fiona and Bronagh, much loved grandfather of Lorcan, Darragh, Conor, Kian and Shea, son of the late Thomas and Mary (formerly of Ballinascreen, Draperstown) and dear brother of Patsy, Margaret (Loane) and the late Tommy and John. House restricted to family and close friends please, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from his home tomorrowe (Sunday) at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Tamnaherin. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the church's webcam. Heart of Jesusm have mercy on his soul.