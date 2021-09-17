Derry Death Notices - Friday, 17th September, 2021

FENWICK, Brigget (Bridie), nee Bradley - 15th. September 2021 (peacefully) at Owen Mor Care Home, Bridget (Bridie, Late of Oranmore Park), beloved wife of Bob, loving sister of John and the late Helen, and a dear and loving Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Eugene's Cathedral tomorrow (Saturday)at 11 :00am. Interment afterwards in the

City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines in the church. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her .



GOURLEY, William - 15th September 2021, late of 11 Mountain View, loving father of Jackie, Caroline, Brendan, Deirdre, Gloria, Louise, Colette, Ciaran and Colm, a much loved grandfather and dear brother of Frankie and the late Marshal and Mary. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Saturday) at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore.. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.



HARKIN, Kathleen (nee Cullen) - 16th September 2021 (peacefully) at her late home, 103 Moyola Drive, surrounded by all her loving family. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late Jim, devoted mother of Collette, Siobhan, Michael and Donna, a much loved mother-in-law of Trevor, John, Rosaleen and Joe, loving grandmother to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Kathleen's remains reposing at her late resident. Funeral leaving from there tomorrow (Saturday) at 10:20am for 11:00am Requiem Mass in Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Kathleen's funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via https://www.churchservices.tv/steelstown. Sadly, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. On her soul, Sweet Jesus, have mercy. . Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.



HEGARTY, Robbie - 16th September 2021 (peacefully) at his late home, 26 Garden City, surrounded by all his loving family on the 16th of September 2021. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of Mona, devoted father of Jacqueline, Robbie, Noel, Ivor and the late Mary, a much loved father-in-law of Jeff, Claire and Pauline, loving grandfather to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Fondly remembered by the racing pigeon fraternity. Robbie's remains reposing at the McClafferty funeral home and chapel of rest. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects from 4.00pm to 6.00pm tomorrow (Saturday) and from 6.00pm to 8p.00m on Sunday. Robbie's funeral Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, 20th September, at 11.00am in St. Patrick's Church, Pennyburn. Service can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/pennyburn. Funeral home is strictly private for the immediate family on the morning of the funeral. Sadly, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to either the Foyle Hospice or Marie Curie, c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Park, Derry, BT48 0LZ. On his soul, Sweet Jesus, have mercy. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.



IRVINE, Sidney - 16h September 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, dearly beloved husband of Kathleen, 1 Woodlands Drive, Magherafelt, dearly loved and devoted father of Paul, Mark, Melanie, Kenneth and Matthew, dear father-in-law of Christine, Denise, Owen and Gemma, loving grandfather of Kaelum, Lucy, Rory, Gabriella, Danny and Isla and dearest brother of Sammy, Laurence, Etta and the late Len, Gordon and Andrew. House private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, this evening (Friday) from 7.00pm – 8.30pm. Funeral service in Magherafelt Methodist Church tomorrow (Saturday) at 1.30pm, followed by burial in Polepatrick Cemetery, Magherafelt. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Magherafelt Methodist Church and Dementia NI, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donation A/c). Always loved and remembered by his family and the wider family circle.



SCHMID, Charles (Alex) 16th September 2021 (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice (in the tender loving care of his family in his 75th year, dearly beloved husband of Reba, much loved dad of Paul, Lisa, Darren, Ryan and Nadine, adored granda and great-granda, loving brother of Les and Sandra. Funeral leaving his late home, 4 Elder Crescent, Brigade tomorrow (Saturday) at 11.30am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in All Saints' Clooney Parish Church at 12 noon, Burial afterwards in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Foyle Hospice, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.