Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 15th September, 2021

BOYD, Teresa (nee McKenna) - 14th September 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Shaun, 13 Annadale Park, Limavady, loving mother of Clare, Kelly and Jade, much loved grandmother of Caitlin, Nathan and Natalie and devoted daughter of Kathleen. Funeral from her home tomorrow (Thursday) at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Limavady. Cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at a later date. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 50), c/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6AL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.



ANDERSON, Alfred Edmond Hastings (Eddie) – 11th September 2021 (peacefully at Cornfield Care Home (formerly of 17A Scroggy Road, Limavady). Dearly beloved husband of Elizabeth, a loving father of Judith, Andrew, Michael and father-in-Law of Clover, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. A Funeral Service will take place in his home at 2.00pm today (Wednesday), followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery. Due to the current circumstances, the wake and funeral will be private. Family flowers only please. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle and friends.



O'CONNOR, Teresa (nee McAteer) - 14th September 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital. RIP Beloved wife of the late Jack (RIP), loving mother of Bernadette, Jacqueline, Fiona, Vincent, Sylvia, Heather, Bernard, Tracy, And Philomena, and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly, owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. Funeral from her home: 6 Greystone Park Limavady on this Friday 17th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St Mary’s Church, Limavady followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Cancer Research UK. c/o Mrs Anne Jervis, 93 Shanreagh Park, Limavady BT49 0SG. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.