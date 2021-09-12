Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 12th September 2021

CONNOLLY, Brendan (Limavady) - 10th September 2021 (peacefully at Longfield Care Home).beloved husband of the late Teresa (RIP), caring father of Dermot, Fiona and Barry, much loved brother, husband father and grandfather. House private please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT488JE or through O'Brien & McGrotty Funeral Directors, 16 Glenside Brae, Limavady, BT490RY. His remains will leave his late residence of 9 Glenroe Walk tomorrow (Monday) at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass at St.Mary's Church. Internment immediately afterwards at Enagh Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his friends and entire family circle. Our lady of Lourdes, pray for him. Due to the ongoing Pandemic please adhere to current government guidelines and maintain social distancing.

MAGEE, George - 9th September 2021, beloved husband of Elizabeth (La), 31 Forge Road, Ardmore, loving father of Brian, Michael, Elaine and Thomas, father-in-law of Joanne, Michael and Ceenie, much loved grandfather of Orla, Emma, Caoimhe, Michael, Erin and Conor, son of the late Maggie and Tommy and dear brother of Jim, Patsy, Danny and Kevin. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Monday) at 11 o'clock for 11.30am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 26), C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

MOYSE, Irene Elizabeth (Renee) – 10th September 2021 (peacefully) at Deanfield Nursing Home (formerly of Woodburn Park), dearly beloved wife of the late Alan, loving mother of Janet, Julie, Bobby, and Philip, a much loved mother-in-law of Les, Graham, Lisa, and Michelle and a devoted grandmother. A Funeral Service will take place tomorrow (Monday) in Upper Cumber Cemetery. Due to the current circumstances the wake and funeral are private. Family flowers only please, Donations, if wished, in lieu of Flowers to St Columb's Cathedral, c/o The Very Rev R Stewart, The Deanery, 30 Bishop Street BT48 6PP. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle and friends.

McFARLAND, Anne (nee Reid) - 10th September 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late George, loving sister of Margaret, Jackie, Lily and the late Tommy (late of Templemoyle Care Home, Eglinton and Terrydremond, Limavady). Wake and funeral service private.

McGINLEY, Patsy - 10th September 2021 at Melmount Manor Nursing home, Strabane, beloved son of the late James and Elizabeth, dear brother of the late Mickey, much loved uncle and great -uncle. Funeral from his nephew Kieran's home, 119 Drumleck Drive, Shantallow on Tuesday, 14th September, at 9.15am to St Mary's Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing. Funeral Mass can be viewed at http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock, pray for him.