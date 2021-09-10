Derry Death Notices - Friday, 10th September, 2021

COLEMAN, Tony (Ardboe – Moneymore) - 8th September 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital. RIP. Much loved father of Mary Amanda and brother of Sean, Ann (Cargin), Philomena (Mcivor), Martina (Kelly) and late Francie (RIP). Remains will be removed from his home, 28 Rockview Park, Moneymore at 9.45am to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Mullinahoe, for 10.30am Requiem Mass tomorrow (Saturday) and will be streamed via church webcam. Interment afterwards at Old Cross Cemetery.
Covid restrictions apply. Please adhere to social distancing. Our Lady of Fatima, pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing partner Teresa, daughter, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.
LINTON, Wendy Joanne - 7th September 2021 (suddenly) at her home, 83 Canterbury Park, dearly loved daughter of Will and Thelma, 120 Moneysharvan Road, Maghera, much loved sister of Jonathan and Esther, a dear sister-in-Law of Alison and much adored aunt of Emily and Robert. House strictly private. A Service of Thanksgiving for Wendy's life will take place in D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Sunday, 12th September, at 3.00pm (numbers are limited to social distancing), followed by burial in Maghera Presbyterian Churchyard at 4.15pm (approx.). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Jabulani, Zimbabwe Orphan Care and Guide Dogs for the Blind, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP .
