Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 8th September, 2021

AUSTIN, Robert - 6th September, 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Esther, loving father of William, Wendy, Michelle and Mark, father-in-law of Kim, Rachael and Sean and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. House restricted to family and friends only due to the coronavirus pandemic. Robert’s funeral service will take place in his home, 17 Moyglass Place, Strathfoyle, today (Wednesday) at 1.00pm. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Sperrin Room) C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT48 6SB.

BACK, Josephine (nee Gallagher) - 7th September 2021 (peacefully) in Ward 42, Altnagelvin hospital, late of 10 Hawthorne Terrace and Edenballymore Lodge Care Home. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late James, devoted mother of Joan, Peter and Shaun, admired mother-in-law of Trish and Jane, loving grandmother of Oliver, Rory and Patrick, dearest sister of the late Peter, Gertie and Nora. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Josephine's remains will be reposing at the McClafferty funeral home and chapel of rest, funeral leaving from there tomorrow (Friday) at 10:20am for 11:00am Requiem Mass in St. Eugene's Cathedral. Burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at the McClafferty Funeral Home between between 4.00pm – 6.00pm today (Thursday). Josephine's funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via http://www.steugenescathedral.com/ webcam.html. Sadly, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Our Lady Queen of Heaven, intercede for her.

ELLIOTT, Marc William - 4th September, 2021 (suddenly), much loved son of Derek, precious grandson of Evelyn, Ian and Dessie, loving nephew of Richard, Theresa and the late Craig. Funeral service in his grandparents home, 42, Church Brae, Altnagelvin, today (Wednesday) at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Chest, Heart and Stroke, c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, BT47 3QQ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.

HARKIN, Mary (née Monteith) - 5th September, 2021 at University Hospital, Letterkenny. Beloved wife of Charlie, loving mother of Mary, Colm, Louise, Frances, Joe, Barry, Bernadette, Eamon, Charlene and the late Sean, much loved grandmother and great-grandmother, beloved daughter of the late Joe and Lily, sister of Ann, Elizabeth and the late Margo (formally of Lecky Road). Funeral from her home, 81 Amelia Court toay (Wednesday) at 11.15am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 12.noon. Interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Tamnaherin. Funeral Mass can be viewed https://churchmedia.tv/camera/holy-family-parish-ballymagroarty. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family and everyone that knew her. Family time only 10.00pm to 10.00am. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Knock, pray for her.

KELLY, Rose (née Toner) - 7th September, 2021. Died peacefully at home, 2 Moneyneena Road, Draperstown, surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Hugh and the mother of Anne, Cathy, Noeleen, Kevin, the late Dermot, Micheal, Aidan, Peter, Seamus, Owen,Roisin and Hugh Pat. Very deeply regretted by her sons daughters son-in-law daughter in laws grandchildren great-grandchildren brothers and sisters, brothers and sisters-in-law, Kathleen McGovern, Seamus Breige McGovern, Bernadette McGuigan, Peter Geraldine Brown, the late Mary Hollywood, Annie McGovern, Patrick, Micheal, and Margaret who died in infancy. Funeral on Thursday from her late residence at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Eugene's Church, Moneyneena. Interment in adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live at Devlin Media http://www.devlinmedia.tv

KELLY, John - 5th September, 2021 (suddenly). Beloved husband of the late Lorraine, devoted father of Daniel, Nathan and Jack, loving grandfather of Sophia-Rose, dearest brother of Maria, Cathy and Michael, a much loved son of the late Anna and James. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his nieces, nephews, wider family circle and friends. John's remains will be reposing at his late residence, 27 Shanreagh Pk, funeral leaving from there tomorrow (Thursday) at 9:20am for 10am Requiem Mass in the Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty, and burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. John's funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link below; http://www.holyfamily-parish.com/media.html. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Peace perfect peace.

LINTON, Wendy Joanne - 7th September, 2021 (suddenly) at her home, 83 Canterbury Park, Derry. Dearly loved daughter of Will and Thelma, 120 Moneysharvin Road, Maghera, much loved Sister of Jonathan and Esther, a dear sister-in-Law of Alison and much adored aunt of Emily and Robert. House strictly private. Funeral arrangements later.

McLAUGHLIN, Angela (Annie) (née McBride) - 7th September, 2021(peacefully) in Ward 26, Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved wife of Tony, devoted mother of Tony, Christopher, Damien, Martin and John Paul, ;oving grandmother and great-grandmother to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all of her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Angela's remains will be reposing at her late residence, 18 Danesfort Crescent, funeral leaving from there on tomorrow (Thursday) at 10:20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Carnhill, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Angela's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below; https://www.churchservices.tv/carnhill. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. St Padre Pio pray intercede for her.

NICHOLAS, Thomas - 7th September, 2021 at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved husband of Rosaleen, loving father of Sheila and Caroline and much loved father in law of Adam, doting grandad to Olivia and Nicholas, and loving brother of Jim and brother-in-law of Christine. Reposing at his late residence, 10 Barr Cregg, Claudy, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake is for family and friends. Funeral from his late residence on Friday, 10th September, leaving at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Claudy, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. May he rest in peace. Requiem Mass can be viewed via St Patrick's Church webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/saint-patricks-claudy. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Cancer Research UK c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving family and the entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him. Enquiries to McLaughlin Funeral Directors, Dungiven.