Derry death notices - Sunday, August 29, 2021

DIXON, Noel, 25th August 2021, beloved son of the late Patrick and Bridget, 21 Nicholson Gardens, Ardmore, loving brother of Brendan and the late Dan, Pat, Mary, John, Dominic, Bridie, Anthony and Kathleen and a much loved uncle and great-uncle. Funeral from his home on Saturday at 10.20 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 1AL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

FULTON, 27th August 2021, William Howard McCloy, Oatlands, 45 Lomond Road, Limavady. Passed away peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre surrounded by his loving family, Much loved husband of Renee, loving father of Jim and Johanna, dear father in law of Engenia and Derek devoted grandfather of John, Sam, David and James. House private (Close friends and family) Funeral will leave his late home on Sunday at 2.30pm for graveside service in Dungiven Parish Church Burying ground at 3pm. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Cancer Focus NI and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

ANDERSON (née Mullan), Anne, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Anne Anderson Née Mullan peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on the 28th of August 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 13 Dernaflaw Cottages, Dungiven, Co Derry. Loving daughter of the late Hugh and Isabella R.I.P. Wife of John and beloved mother of Patrick, Donald, Liam, Martin, Vincent, Sean, Christopher, Teresa, Colin and Karl. Loving sister of Bridie, Susan and the late Mickey, Greta, Joe, John, Rose, George, Hugh, Bella, Margaret and Paddy R.I.P. A devoted grandmother to her 31 grandchildren, 81 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Much loved by her son in law Colin and her daughters in law. Reposing at her daughter Teresa’s Home 70 Legavallon Road, Dungiven BT47 4QL. Funeral from there on Monday 30th of August 2021, leaving at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem mass can be viewed on http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie or Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all sorrowing family. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

BRADY, Paul, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Paul Brady, peacefully at St. James Hospital, Dublin on the 27th of August 2021. Formerly of 23 Deanery Street. May he rest in peace. Beloved son of the late Frank and Mamie Brady. Loving brother of Franklin, Dympna, Gerard and the late Vincent. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours both in Derry and in Dublin. Paul's remains will be reposing at the McClafferty funeral home and chapel of rest. Family & Friends are welcome to pay their respects from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday 28th August and from 3pm to 4:40pm on Sunday 29th August. Paul's remains will then be immediately taken to St. Columba's Church, Longtower for arrival at 5pm on Sunday 29th August to repose overnight. Paul's funeral requiem mass will take place on Monday 30th August 2021 at 11am. The live streaming link is below; http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy.

McKEE (Moneymore) 27th August 2021, Aloysius (Wishey) R.I.P. beloved husband of Margaret (Rita) nee Mallon and loving father of Geraldine (Mallon), Sharon (McGhee), Madonna (Cahill), Marcella (McCormack), and Aloysia (Neeson), brother of Mary Vonne Scullion, Dolores Quinn, Philomena Devlin, Patrick, Anne Donnelly and the late Rose Catherine Coyle. Funeral from his home 7 Mountview Heights on Monday 30th August at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. John and St Trea Moneymore, via webcam at St John & Trea Church Live Webcam Stream MCN Media Live Streaming Moneymore , interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by wife, daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, great granddaughter, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House Strictly Private, The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

McCORKELL (née McEleney), Colleen Isobel, August 27, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family) much loved wife of the late Dunn, loving mother of Fiona-Isobel, devoted granny of Chrystal and Louise, great-granny of Lily and Harry, dearest sister-in-law of Jim and Ann. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home 88, Victoria Road, Newbuildings on Tuesday 31st August at 11.30am followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing Covid Pandemic the wake and funeral is restricted to family and close friends. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Magheramason Presbyterian Church c/o Mr. Leslie Hamilton, 12, Kerry Park, Magheramason, Co. Londonderry. BT47 2TD (All enquiries to D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Directors 028 71312567) Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die.

McWATTERS - August 27th 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Ronald (Ronnie), dearly loved Husband of the late Margaret, Mountview, Moneymore, much loved Father of Patricia, a dear Father-in-Law of Alan and special Grandfather of Victoria. House private. Funeral service in First Magherafelt Presbyterian Church on Sunday, August 29th at 2.30pm (numbers are limited to social distancing within the Church), followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Tearfund, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Deeply regretted by his Family and Family Circle. "For me to live is Christ, to die is gain".