Derry death notices - Friday, August 27, 2021

DUDDY, Frances, 25th August 2021, beloved daughter of the late James and Mary, 121 Clonmeen Drive, Strathfoyle, loving sister of Nora, Beatrice and the late Patricia and Jim and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Family, friends and neighbours are welcome to pay their respects at W J O'Brien & Son's Funereal Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU today (Thursday) from 4.30 pm to 6 pm. House strictly private please. Funeral from her sister’s home, 24 Maydown Road, on Friday at 1.30 pm for 2 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Strathfoyle. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

McCLENAGHAN (née Patterson), Sandra Adelaide, August 25, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family in her 63rd year) dearly beloved wife of Louis, loving daughter of Hazel and the late Robert Patterson, much loved sister of Karen, Janet, Ian, dearest aunt of Ashley. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home 57, Leafair Park, Galliagh on Monday 30th August at 8.00am followed by burial in Ballyvester Cemetery, Donaghadee, Co. Down arriving approx at 11.45am. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd

ROSS, Sarah (Sadie), passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Rush Hall Nursing Home. Much loved wife of the late Billy, loving mother of Ann, and the late Elizabeth and Jack dear Mother in law of Terry, devoted grandmother of Jonathan, Tracy, Stephen and Joanne also a devoted great grandmother. Sadly due to the current pandemic house strictly private. Funeral will leave her late home, 29 Scroggy Road, Limavady on Sunday at 1.30pm for a graveside service in Christ Church Limavady at 2pm followed by burial. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to NI Alzheimer's society and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

GRAY, nee Higgins (England / Moneymore) 31st July 2021. Anne Bernadette R.I.P. beloved wife of George, 163 Tessall Lane, Northfield, Birmingham, B31 5ED, daughter of the late John and Nan Higgins Ballyloughan Moneymore and loving sister of Ursula Gates, Nuala Moore, Siobhan Devlin, Una Garland, Christopher Higgins and Rory Higgins. Requiem Mass in Church of St. Joseph and St. Malachy Drummullan on Tuesday 31st August at 11.00am, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sisters, brothers, brothers in law Joe, Noel, John, sisters in law Jackie, Trish, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, cousins and extended family circle. House Strictly Private. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

O’DOHERTY, 25th August 2021, peacefully at her home, 21 Belmont Crescent, NORAH (formerly of Bank of Ireland), daughter of the late Murray and Jane O’Doherty (Rathmullan, Co. Donegal), much loved sister of Eileen (Morrison) and the late Dominic, Manus, Neil, Mary (Roche), Kathleen and Fr. Kevin (P.P. Newtowncunningham), deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a wide circle of loyal friends. Norah’s remains will be arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn, Derry at 6:00pm today, Thursday the 26th August to repose overnight with Requiem Mass on Friday the 27th August at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines in the Church and cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

LOVE, Elvin George Alexander, 26th August, 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, much loved father to Richard and Rachel, dear father-in-law to Lynn and Bill, brother of John and brother-in-law of Ingrid, a dear cousin of Hilary, a devoted grandfather to Calum, Lexie and Aurora and a loving uncle to Jonathan, Lydia and Christopher. Funeral leaving his home, 20 Dunnwood Park at 1.30pm on Saturday 28th August for 2.00pm Service in St. Columbs Cathedral followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. House strictly private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to Parkinsons UK c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street, Londonderry. Elvin was one of a kind, he will be greatly missed.

DONNELLY, Thomas, 24th August 2021, beloved and devoted husband of Josie, 18 Northland Avenue, formerly of Sloan's Terrace and High Park, loving father of Bernadette, Lorraine and Brian, father-in-law of George, Thomas & Ciarán, much loved grandfather of Laura, Karen, Ciara & Niamh and great-grandfather of Cait, Caragh, Aideen, Aoife, Abbie and Ria and dear brother of Raymond, Bridie and reunited now with all his late brothers and sisters. Funeral from his home on Friday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Sadly, due to the Covid pandemic, the house is strictly private for family and very close friends only please. Tommy's family welcome everyone to join them in celebrating his life at his Requiem mass. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

LOWRY, Brendan, 23rd August 2021 Peacefully at his home. Dearly Loved son of the late Hugh and Elizabeth. Loving Brother of Hugh and Margaret and dear Brother-in-law of Moira. Funeral service in Adair and Neely Funeral Home on Friday 27th at 12noon followed by burial in Upper Cumber Cemetery. All Enquired to Adair and Neely 02871311321 Deeply regretted by his loving family circle

AIKEN, Mary Irene (Nee Brown) 24th August 2021 Peacefully at Clonlee Private Nursing Home, formerly of Coshquin House, Londonderry. Dearly Beloved Wife of the late George Stewart Aiken. Much Loved Mother of Drew and Diana. Dear Mother-in-law of Yvonne and Mark. Devoted Grandmother of Julie, Alistair, David and Jennifer and a great-grandmother to Clara and Sophia. A funeral service will take place in her son Drew’s Home, 250 Drumcroone Road, Coleraine, on Monday 30th August at 11am followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery, Londonderry. Current Covid restrictions apply. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321. Very Deeply Regretted by the Entire Family circle.