Derry death notices - Tuesday, August 24, 2021

SHARKEY (née Brown), 22nd August 2021, BRÓNAGH, much loved wife of Gerry, a loving mother of Gregory, Louise and the late Jeremy, devoted grandmother of Matthew, Elena and Reámann and a dear and loving sister of Noel, Mary, Hugo, Joan, John and the late Joe. Funeral leaving her home, 78A Templegrove, on Wednesday the 25th August at 10:20am to St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are for family and friends only. Strictly family time only please between 9:00pm to 12noon. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sail On Silver Girl Into The Arms Of Jesus My Saviour.

DONNELL, Margaret Elizabeth (nee Kane) August 21, 2021 Peacefully at her home 271, Sperrin Park, Caw, Londonderry (surrounded by her loving family in her 70th year) much loved wife of William (Billy), devoted mum of Johnine, Graham, Richard, Jacqueline and Robert, loving mother-in-law of David, Jenni, Diane and Gemma, adored granny of Matthew, Jack, Katelyn, Aaron, Lily, Christopher, Abi, Jessica and Sarah, dearest sister of Dorothy, Norman, Jackie, Irene, Raymond and the late Alfie. Service of thanksgiving in her late home on Tuesday, 24th, August at 12.00noon, followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery (house private). Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie or Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family. Jesus said "I am with you always".

McCALMONT, Isobel (Nee Lindsay) 21st August 2021 at Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of 25 Florence Street. Beloved Partner of Freddie, Loving Mother of Angela and John Paul. Much loved Grandmother of Leah, Beth and Jayne, Mother in Law of Stuart and Lisa. beloved daughter of the late William and Christina. Sister of Kathleen, Jim, Angela and the Late Billy. Funeral from her family home 4 Malian Gardens on Tuesday at 9.30am to St Mary’s Church Creggan for requiem Mass at 10.00am.

Interment afterwards in the city cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link: http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family circle and everyone that knew her.

O'HAGAN, Alan (Bubbles), 21st August 2021 at Altnagelvin hospital. Beloved husband of the late Fiona, loving father of Amanda, Aisling, Leeann, Patrick and the late Alan and Gary. A much loved Grandfather. Dearest son of the late Aly and Charlie. Loving brother of Charles, Myles, paddy, Michael, Sean, Cha, Sadie, Mary, Eileen, Cathy and the Late Brian and Martin.

Funeral from his late home 74 Cromore Gardens, Creggan on Wednesday at 10.15am to St Columba’s Church, Longtower for requiem mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link. http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone who knew him. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock, Pray for him.

McMONAGLE, 22nd August 2021, suddenly at her home, 34 Thorndale, MARY (formerly of Springtown Camp), beloved daughter of the late Hugh and Maisie, loving sister of the late Hugh, Mickey and Danny and a dear and loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday the 24th August at 12:50pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass at 1:30pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are private for family and friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

KERLIN (née McCafferty), Ellen (Nellie). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Ellen (Nellie) Kerlin née McCafferty peacefully at Edenvale Care Home, Limavady on the 22nd of August 2021. Formerly of Derrynamansher and late of 88 Glen Rd. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving sister of Philip. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her nieces, nephews, wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Nellie’s remains are now reposing at the McClafferty Funeral Home and chapel of rest, funeral leaving from there via her late home, 88 Glen Rd on Tuesday 24th August at 10:20am for 11:00am requiem mass in St. Eugene’s Cathedral, burial immediately afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Craigbane. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at the McClafferty Funeral Home between 5pm – 7pm on Sunday 22nd August and between 4pm – 7pm on Monday 23rd August 2021. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Nellie's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html Ar Dheis Dé Go Raibh A Anam.

O’BOYLE (née Henry) Kilrea 22nd August 2021. Peacefully at home Marie R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Eugene; loving mother of Seamus, Francis, Eugene, Ann Marie and Sharon; mother-in-law of Mairead, Pauline, Mark and Chris. Sister of the late Nan and Jim. Funeral from her late residence, 26, Portna Road, on Tuesday at 12.15pm for 1pm Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Due to government restrictions the family home is private and funeral Mass numbers are limited to social distancing within the church. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and entire family circle. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of Marie Curie or NI Hospice c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT515QL.

WYLIE, David Stewart, 21st August 2021 peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady, much loved husband of Helen, 4 Caw Park, Londonderry, devoted father of Iain and loving grandfather of Connor and Niamh. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU, on Monday 23rd August at 7–9pm. House strictly private please. Following a private funeral service at 1pm on Tuesday 24th August, interment will take place at Altnagelvin Cemetery at 2pm. Everyone welcome. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Alzheimer's Society, Sevenoaks, Waterside, BT47 6AL. Everlasting love.