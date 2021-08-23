Anniversary: Eamonn 'Bronco' Bradley

BRADLEY
VOL EAMONN (BRONCO)
39th Anniversary
In proud and loving memory our brother IRA Volunteer Eamonn Bronco Bradley who was killed by British Forces
on 25th August 1982
The sudden way we lost you
Has brought grief beyond compare,
No last goodbyes, no warning,
Life is so unfair.
They shot you in the back Bronco
Your eyes they could not meet
Those British thugs with their hired guns
Shot you down on a Derry street
Sadly Missed by Lynn and boys
Martina, John and family
Jean, Noel and Family
Cathy, Thomas and Family, and Louis and family
St Martin pray for him
Masses Offered
