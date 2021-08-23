Derry death notices - Monday, August 23, 2021

DONNELL, Margaret Elizabeth (nee Kane) August 21, 2021 Peacefully at her home 271, Sperrin Park, Caw, Londonderry (surrounded by her loving family in her 70th year) much loved wife of William (Billy), devoted mum of Johnine, Graham, Richard, Jacqueline and Robert, loving mother-in-law of David, Jenni, Diane and Gemma, adored granny of Matthew, Jack, Katelyn, Aaron, Lily, Christopher, Abi, Jessica and Sarah, dearest sister of Dorothy, Norman, Jackie, Irene, Raymond and the late Alfie. Service of thanksgiving in her late home on Tuesday, 24th, August at 12.00noon, followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery (house private). Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie or Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family. Jesus said "I am with you always".

McCALMONT, Isobel (Nee Lindsay) 21st August 2021 at Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of 25 Florence Street. Beloved Partner of Freddie, Loving Mother of Angela and John Paul. Much loved Grandmother of Leah, Beth and Jayne, Mother in Law of Stuart and Lisa. beloved daughter of the late William and Christina. Sister of Kathleen, Jim, Angela and the Late Billy. Funeral from her family home 4 Malian Gardens on Tuesday at 9.30am to St Mary’s Church Creggan for requiem Mass at 10.00am.

Interment afterwards in the city cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link: http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family circle and everyone that knew her.

O'HAGAN, Alan (Bubbles), 21st August 2021 at Altnagelvin hospital. Beloved husband of the late Fiona, loving father of Amanda, Aisling, Leeann, Patrick and the late Alan and Gary. A much loved Grandfather. Dearest son of the late Aly and Charlie. Loving brother of Charles, Myles, paddy, Michael, Sean, Cha, Sadie, Mary, Eileen, Cathy and the Late Brian and Martin.

Funeral from his late home 74 Cromore Gardens, Creggan on Wednesday at 10.15am to St Columba’s Church, Longtower for requiem mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link. http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone who knew him. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock, Pray for him.

McMONAGLE, 22nd August 2021, suddenly at her home, 34 Thorndale, MARY (formerly of Springtown Camp), beloved daughter of the late Hugh and Maisie, loving sister of the late Hugh, Mickey and Danny and a dear and loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday the 24th August at 12:50pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass at 1:30pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are private for family and friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

KERLIN (née McCafferty), Ellen (Nellie). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Ellen (Nellie) Kerlin née McCafferty peacefully at Edenvale Care Home, Limavady on the 22nd of August 2021. Formerly of Derrynamansher and late of 88 Glen Rd. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving sister of Philip. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her nieces, nephews, wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Nellie’s remains are now reposing at the McClafferty Funeral Home and chapel of rest, funeral leaving from there via her late home, 88 Glen Rd on Tuesday 24th August at 10:20am for 11:00am requiem mass in St. Eugene’s Cathedral, burial immediately afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Craigbane. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at the McClafferty Funeral Home between 5pm – 7pm on Sunday 22nd August and between 4pm – 7pm on Monday 23rd August 2021. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Nellie's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html Ar Dheis Dé Go Raibh A Anam.

O’BOYLE (née Henry) Kilrea 22nd August 2021. Peacefully at home Marie R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Eugene; loving mother of Seamus, Francis, Eugene, Ann Marie and Sharon; mother-in-law of Mairead, Pauline, Mark and Chris. Sister of the late Nan and Jim. Funeral from her late residence, 26, Portna Road, on Tuesday at 12.15pm for 1pm Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Due to government restrictions the family home is private and funeral Mass numbers are limited to social distancing within the church. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and entire family circle. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of Marie Curie or NI Hospice c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT515QL.

WYLIE, David Stewart, 21st August 2021 peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady, much loved husband of Helen, 4 Caw Park, Londonderry, devoted father of Iain and loving grandfather of Connor and Niamh. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU, on Monday 23rd August at 7–9pm. House strictly private please. Following a private funeral service at 1pm on Tuesday 24th August, interment will take place at Altnagelvin Cemetery at 2pm. Everyone welcome. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Alzheimer's Society, Sevenoaks, Waterside, BT47 6AL. Everlasting love.

WILLIS (née Curran), Samantha, 20th August 2021, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved Wife of Josh and Loving Mother of Shéa, Holly, Lilyanna and Eviegrace. Dear Daughter of Mary and Laurence. Dear sister of Mark, Danielle, Ryan and Adam. Funeral from her home 7 Clonmeen Drive, Strathfoyle on Monday 23rd August at 10:20am to Saint Columbs Church, Chapel road for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment immediately afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Sadly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the wake at the family home is strictly private. Sadly missed by the entire family circle.

DOOLIN, 21st August 2021, peacefully at his home, 86 Glenowen Park, surrounded by his loving family, HUGH (formerly of Benevenagh Gardens), beloved husband of Cathy, devoted father of Christine, Emma and Simon, devoted grandfather of Joshua, Rebecca, Noah, Luke, Grace, Ben and Amy, dear son of the late Bobby and Nellie and a dear and loving brother of Mary, Kathleen, Bobby, Jimmy and the late Christine. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home on Monday the 23rd August at 9:20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please continue to adhere to current government guidelines if attending the wake or funeral. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

McGINLEY, 21st August 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, MICHAEL (Mickey), beloved husband of the late Mary, loving father of John and Michael, devoted grandfather of Nadine, Niree, Breanan, Fabien and the late Kelvin, great-grandfather of Keleagh, Michael, Joshua, Freya and Callum and a dear brother of Patsy. Funeral leaving his home, 18 Lenamore Gardens on Monday the 23rd August at 10:20am to St. Brigid’s Church, Carnhill for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

QUIGLEY (née Edwards), Majella, 20th August 2021, peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, beloved wife of Martin, 87 Hatmore Park, loving mother of Laura, Martin, Paul and Sean, much loved grandmother of Niamh, Adam, Sophia and Iona and dear sister of Cathleen. Funeral from her home on Monday at 10.25 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Majella's funeral mass can be viewed live via the Cathedral webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Renal Unit), C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her. St Therese intercede for her.

DOHERTY, Juliana, 21st August 2021 peacefully at Meadowbank Care Home, formerly of Durham Park, Waterside, beloved daughter of the late Clare and Patrick, loving sister of Clare, Bobby and the late Margaret, Danny and Maisie and a much loved aunt. Funeral from her sister’s home, 1 Clearwater, Waterside on Monday at 1.30 pm for 2 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

McQUILLAN, Rt. Rev. Msgr. Ignatius, 20th August 2021 R.I.P peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre Limavady, much loved brother of the late Kathleen and Maureen and dear uncle of Patricia, Brian, Ann, Pat, Mary and Carmel. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church Ardmore on Monday at 12 o’clock with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. His remains will arrive at the church on Saturday evening at 5.20 pm and will repose there until rosary at 9 pm and on Sunday from 12 noon until rosary at 7 pm. Deeply regretted by Most Reverend Donal McKeown and the priests of the Derry Diocese. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

DONEGAN, Michael Ivan, 20th August 2021 at home 329B Carnhill, loving father of Aidan, beloved son of Joe and Caroline and a loving brother of Simon, Joe, Caroline, Jason, Thomas, Christopher and Stephen. A dear brother-in-law, uncle and cousin. Funeral leaving his parents home 62 Ardnamoyle Park at 10.30am on Tuesday 24th August for 11.00am Mass in St. Patrick's Pennyburn, followed by burial in The City Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his family circle and friends. Padre Pio pray for him.

DINSMORE, William George, August 20, 2021 Suddenly at his home (2, Ardglen Park, Londonderry, formerly of Stranorlar, Co. Donegal) much loved husband of Sally, devoted dad of Diane, Louise and William, loving father-in-law of Rodney and Heather, adored granda of Katelyn and Chloe. A private committal will take place in Ballyoan Cemetery. A Service of Thanksgiving for his life will be held in Bready Reformed Presbyterian Church on Monday 23rd August at 2.00pm, family and friends are welcome to pay their respects on Saturday 21st August (between 4pm-7pm) and Sunday 22nd August (between 3pm-6pm) at D & R Hay and Sons Funeral Home, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Bready Reformed Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director (at the above Funeral Home address). Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. Gone to be with the Lord which is far better

McARTHER 21st August, 2021, peacefully at hospital, Thomas Ian, late of 147 Leckagh Drive, Magherafelt. Loving father of Lauren, Chloe, Ian and Cameron, devoted grandfather of Ethan, dear son of Margaret, precious brother of Marion and brother-in-law of Bob. Due to current restrictions the house and funeral are strictly private. Will be lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family and friends.

BRADLEY (Swatragh) 21st August 2021 Peacefully at home, Patrick (wee Pat) R.I.P., loving husband of the late Anne and father of Margaret (McQuillan), Peter, Martin, Paddy, Michael, Paul, Sean, Seamus, Anne (McCartney) and Ellen (McFerran), son of the late Hugh and Ellen, and brother of the late Annie (Kirkpatrick), Ellen (Doherty), Sarah (Squeri), John (McEldowney) and Michael (McEldowney). Funeral from his home, 7 Moneysharvan Road, on Monday 23rd at 11.15am for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass in Church of St John the Baptist Granaghan, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in law Seoirse, Dermot and Stephen, daughters in law Colette, Briege, Nicola, Dympna, Fiona and Marianne, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and especially Michael (Big Michael) and entire family circle. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.