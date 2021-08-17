Derry death notices - Tuesday, August 17, 2021

DEENEY (née McGinley), Margaret, 15th August 2021 peacefully at Longfield Care Home, beloved wife of the late John, formerly of Donal Casey Court, loving mother of Gerard, Brenda, Mura and the late Mary, mother-in-law of Pat, Marion, Sean and Roy, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Monday evening from 7 - 9 pm. Margaret's remains will be removed from there on Tuesday at 4.30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 o'clock. Interment afterwards in St Mura’s Cemetery, Fahan. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Trocaire, 50 King’s Street, Belfast. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

COYLE (née Herron), Ann, 16th August 2021, beloved wife of the late Harry, loving mother of Siobhan, Catriona, Ann, Thomas, Harry, Martin and Michael, dear sister of Kay, Colette, Seamus, Thomas, Pat, Michael and the late Helen and a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral from her home, 41 Danesfort Crescent, on Wednesday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem mass in St. Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Interment afterwards in the city cemetery. House restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

HICKS (née Paine), Betty, 15th August 2021 peacefully at Rushall Care Home, Limavady, beloved wife of the late Jack (formerly of Enniskillen), loving mother of Jackie, Liz, Kenny, Shirley and Julie, mother-in-law of Maureen, Paul, Anne Louise, Ronnie and Gerry and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service at her daughter’s home, 14 Granchester Park, Eglinton on Tuesday at 12 o'clock. Interment afterwards in Breandrum Cemetery, Enniskillen. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Lord is my shepherd.

BROWN – Called Home August 16, 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, William George (Billy), 100 Shore Road, Ballyronan, dearly beloved husband of Lila and loving and devoted father of Jackson and William. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Every Home Crusade, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire Family Circle. “Fear not: for I have redeemed thee, I have called thee by thy name; thou art mine” Isaiah 43 v 1.

GIBSON – 15th August 2021 (peacefully) at Madelayne Court, Portstewart, Stanley, (Founder member and Honorary Life member of Comber Rifle Club) Dearly loved Husband of the late Betty (Castlederg) and the late Violet (Comber), Loving Father of Kathy and the late Nigel, Step father to Bert, Cilla, Tina and the late Samuel, Father-In-Law of Martin, Pauline, Andrew, Stephen and the late Iris and a devoted and much loved Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. Funeral strictly private due to the Current Government Restrictions. Service of committal will take place at Comber Cemetery, 31 Newtownards Road, Comber, County Down BT23 5AZ on Wednesday 18th August 2021 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired For Madelayne Court, Care Home, Comfort Fund c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine BT52 2BP. Will be greatly missed by his loving Family and Friends.

McERLEAN, 13 Orchard Way, Portglenone, and formerly Clady, 15th August 2021, (peacefully at Hospital) Eoin Og RIP, beloved son of the late Eoin and Ita and much loved brother of Gerard, Philip, Brenda, Catherine, Ita, Gregory and Maura. Eoin Og’s remains are reposing in WJ O’Donnell & Sons, South Derry Funeral Home, 43 Glenone Road, Clady (Corner). Visitors are welcome to call and pay their respects on Tuesday 17th August between 6pm and 9pm. His remains will be removed to St Oliver Plunkett’s Church Clady on Wednesday 18th August at 1.10pm for 1.30pm Requiem Mass followed by burial immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery Greenlough. Eoin Og’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam by clicking the link below. Sadly due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Eoin Og’s wake and funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within both the Funeral Home and the Church. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins and all his family circle and friends. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have Mercy on His Soul.

ROGERS, (Drumderg, Draperstown), 15th August 2021, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, John R.I.P. dearly beloved husband of Colette (Kelly) and devoted father of Kevin, Kelly Marie and her partner Pete, brother of Paddy, Bridget (Kieran), Terry, Julie (Mitchell) and Ann (Fisher), and the late Mary, Peter, Barney, Jimmy and Joe, and son of the late Barney and Julia. Funeral on Tuesday 17th August 2021 from his late residence 28a Moneynena Road, Draperstown at 10.20am for 11 O Clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Church, Moneynena. Interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to current government guidelines house is private. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, son, daughter, Pete, brother, sisters, Mother-In -Law Rosanne, sisters -in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Funeral Mass will be streamed live at 11 o clock on Devlin Media, follow the link http://www.devlinmedia.tv “Sacred Heart of Jesus I place all my trust in you.” “St Pio pray for him”