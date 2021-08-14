Derry death notices - Saturday, August 14, 2021

McALINDEN, 11th. August 2021, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, JACQUELINE, (late of Rossdowney Park), loving mother of Michael, Daniel, Anthony Marshall, Marcus and Kyle. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Requiem mass will be celebrated in St. Columb’s Church, Chapel Road, on Monday the 16th. Inst. At 11:00 a.m. Followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her. Please adhere to the current government guidelines for the funeral.

McSHEFFREY, Charles, 12th August 2021 Peacefully at home. Charlie beloved Husband of the late Lily and Loving Father of Neil, Martin, Patrick, Sean-Paul and the late Edward. A Loving Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. Charlie will repose at home from 1pm on Friday 13th. Funeral from his home 7 Lecky Court on Monday 16th August at 10:30am to Saint Columba's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

DEEHAN (née Duffy), Carole, Limavady. 13th August 2021. Peacefully at Rush Hall Care Home. Beloved wife of the late Daniel R.I.P Dear sister of Jack and the late Anne R.I.P Sister-in-law to Terry O'Kane. Reposing at her own home 157 Meadowvale Park. Funeral from there on Sunday 15th August leaving at 10.15am for 11.00am requiem mass in St.Aidans Church, Magilligan. Internment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle St.Joseph pray for her. Please adhere to government guidelines and social distancing measures currently in place.

McGUCKIN (Ballylifford, Ballinderry) 13th August 2021, Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family Connor R.I.P. Dearly beloved husband of Cora and much loved father of Emma and Aimee, dearly loved son of Liam and Patricia, brother of Bronagh, Alicia, John, Eimhear, Martin, Donal and the late baby James R.I.P. Remains will be removed from his home 138 Ballinderry Bridge Road to St Patrick’s Church Ballinderry for 12 noon Requiem Mass on on Sunday 15th August and will be restricted to immediate family only. Interment afterwards in adjacent cemetery. Requiem Mass will be streamed via Church Webcam (link below). House Strictly private. Our Lady of Lourdes and St Joseph pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, mother, father, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

JOHNSTON (nee Nicholl) – 13th August 2021, peacefully at Magherafelt Manor, Caroline, formerly of 2 Movilla Gardens, Portstewart. Dearly loved wife of the late Rev. David Johnston, loving mother of Claire and Jane, mother-in-law of Evan and Ken, much loved grandmother of Rebekah, Hannah, Sam, Sarah and Grace and dear sister of Helena. House and funeral private. The funeral cortege will leave 2 Movilla Gardens, Portstewart on Monday at 12.15pm and those wishing to pay their respects can do so as the cortege makes its way via Station Road, Mill Road to Portstewart Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Magherafelt Manor Comfort Fund c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. ‘At home with the Lord’.

McCONNELL, (née Divin), 12th. August 2021 suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, EILEEN, beloved wife of Richard, loving mother of Caoimhinn, Connor, Lauren and Daniel, devoted grandmother of Baby James, dear daughter of the late Neil and Rose, loving sister of John, Roseleen, Mary, Dominic, Colm, Pauline, Geraldine and the late Thomas and Patrick, a loving aunt to all nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her brother John’s home 8 Kenmare Park, on Monday the 16th August at 10:20am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for requiem mass at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

SWANSTON (née Montgomery) - August 12th 2021 (peacefully) at Craigavon Area Hospital, Violet Elizabeth, beloved Wife of the late Wesley, 1 Mount View Heights, Moneymore, much loved Mother of Pamela and Valerie, a dear Mother-in-Law of George (MacGregor), devoted Grandmother of Timmy and Kyle and dearest Sister of Irene, William and the late Ethel. House private, due to current restrictions. Funeral from her home on Saturday, August 14th at 11.30am to Cookstown Methodist Church for service at 12.00 noon, followed by burial in Sydare Cemetery, Ballinamallard at 2.45pm (approx.). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF - The Seaview Project), cheques payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Forever loved and sadly missed by all her Family.

BURNS (Magherafelt) 12th August 2021 Seamus R.I.P. beloved father of Joanne, Claire, Eilish, and Jane, brother of Michael, Philomena, Martina and Pat, son of the late Jim and Marty. Requiem Mass on Saturday 14th August at 11.00am in Church of St. John Milltown, via webcam at https://livestreamingni.co.uk/burns/ interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughters, their mother Stella, son in law Mike, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House Strictly Private, The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

LOGUE, Laurence, 11th August 2021, beloved husband of Eilish and loving father of Michael, Paula, Laura and Sarah, a much loved grandfather and dear brother of Pat, Kevin, Tony, Brian, Mary and the late Michael. Funeral from his home, 60 Briar Hill, Greysteel on Saturday at 2 pm for 4 o’clock Requiem Mass in St John’s Church, Moy, Co Tyrone. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

KILKEY, Raymond, 11th August 2021, beloved husband of Teresa, 154 Slaughtmanus Road, loving father of Donna, Glenn, Elaine, Kerry and the late baby Lawrence, father-in-law of Mark, Sharon, Colin and Stephen, a much loved grandfather and dear brother Helen, Pauline, Claire and the late Mary. Funeral from his home on Saturday at 10.20 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Tamnaherin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Raymond’s Requiem mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

EAKIN (nee McSparron) – 11th August 2021, peacefully at Causeway Hospital after a long illness, Mildred Jane, 8 Lodge Road, Coleraine and formerly of Claudy. Dearly beloved wife of the late Samuel David (Uel), much loved mother of David, Adrian, Penny, Jacqueline, Geoffrey, Vanessa, Timothy and the late Donald and Samuel (Sam) and a loving mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. House private due to current government regulations. Service of thanksgiving in St. Patrick’s Parish Church, Coleraine on Monday at 2.30pm followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Flowers or donations if wished for Dementia N.I. C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family circle.

McPHILLIPS, John (Murphy) 11th August 2021, late of John Street and Miller Street, beloved son of the late Rita and Jimmy, dear brother of Matthew, Seamus, Veronica, Raymond, Margaret and the late Patrick and a much loved uncle. Deeply regretted by all his family and friends. Funeral from his sister’s home, 23 Glenmore Park, Waterside on Saturday at 8.30 am for 9 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at a later date. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

DEVINE, Conor, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Conor Devine suddenly on 9th of August 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 3 Tireighter Road , Park, Co Derry. Loving son of Deborah and Charlie. Beloved partner of Claire and devoted daddy to Pearse. Loving brother of Ashling, Ryan and Odhran. Much loved grandson of Phylis and John O’Kane and the late Micky and Vera Devine R.I.P. Wake will commence at 12 noon on Thursday. Funeral on Saturday 14th of August leaving at 9.45am for 10.30am Requiem mass in St Mary’s Church Altinure, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on the Banagher parish webcam. https://www.banagherparish.com/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice or Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by his loving parents, partner, infant son, sister, brothers, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Our Lady Queen of the most holy rosary pray for him.