Derry death notices - Friday, August 13, 2021

LOGUE, Laurence, 11th August 2021, beloved husband of Eilish and loving father of Michael, Paula, Laura and Sarah, a much loved grandfather and dear brother of Pat, Kevin, Tony, Brian, Mary and the late Michael. Funeral from his home, 60 Briar Hill, Greysteel on Saturday at 2 pm for 4 o’clock Requiem Mass in St John’s Church, Moy, Co Tyrone. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

KILKEY, Raymond, 11th August 2021, beloved husband of Teresa, 154 Slaughtmanus Road, loving father of Donna, Glenn, Elaine, Kerry and the late baby Lawrence, father-in-law of Mark, Sharon, Colin and Stephen, a much loved grandfather and dear brother Helen, Pauline, Claire and the late Mary. Funeral from his home on Saturday at 10.20 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Tamnaherin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Raymond’s Requiem mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

EAKIN (nee McSparron) – 11th August 2021, peacefully at Causeway Hospital after a long illness, Mildred Jane, 8 Lodge Road, Coleraine and formerly of Claudy. Dearly beloved wife of the late Samuel David (Uel), much loved mother of David, Adrian, Penny, Jacqueline, Geoffrey, Vanessa, Timothy and the late Donald and Samuel (Sam) and a loving mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. House private due to current government regulations. Service of thanksgiving in St. Patrick’s Parish Church, Coleraine on Monday at 2.30pm followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Flowers or donations if wished for Dementia N.I. C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family circle.

McPHILLIPS, John (Murphy) 11th August 2021, late of John Street and Miller Street, beloved son of the late Rita and Jimmy, dear brother of Matthew, Seamus, Veronica, Raymond, Margaret and the late Patrick and a much loved uncle. Deeply regretted by all his family and friends. Funeral from his sister’s home, 23 Glenmore Park, Waterside on Saturday at 8.30 am for 9 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at a later date. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

DEVINE, Conor, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Conor Devine suddenly on 9th of August 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 3 Tireighter Road , Park, Co Derry. Loving son of Deborah and Charlie. Beloved partner of Claire and devoted daddy to Pearse. Loving brother of Ashling, Ryan and Odhran. Much loved grandson of Phylis and John O’Kane and the late Micky and Vera Devine R.I.P. Wake will commence at 12 noon on Thursday. Funeral on Saturday 14th of August leaving at 9.45am for 10.30am Requiem mass in St Mary’s Church Altinure, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on the Banagher parish webcam. https://www.banagherparish.com/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice or Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by his loving parents, partner, infant son, sister, brothers, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Our Lady Queen of the most holy rosary pray for him.

COYLE, George, 11th August 2021, beloved husband of Ann, 39 Cranlee Park, Culmore, loving father of Nicola, Gavin, Fidelma, Marina, Catriona, Kathryn and the late George, father-in-law of Raymond, Bridget, Mark and Peter, much loved grandfather of Adam, Fiona, Jenny, Niamh, David, Katie, Beth, Orla and Emily. House strictly private please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family and close friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, on Wednesday from 7 - 9 pm. George's remains will be removed from there on Thursday at 5.30 pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Thornhill for Requiem Mass on Friday at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Muff. Scared Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

ROSS, Alan Trevor (Barney), August 11, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family) much loved husband of Amanda, devoted dad of Kyle and Curtis, dearest step-dad of Amber, Kimberley and Alex, adored granda of Phoebie, Eli, Lucy and Rhys, dearest father-in-law of Gareth and Kyle, dearly loved son-in-law of Herbie and Sadie, precious brother of Billy, Uel, Jeffrey, Donna, Gillian and Gary, a dear brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral leaving his late home 157, Gortin Meadows, Newbuildings on Friday 13th August at 1.15pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Glendermott Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm burial afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations lieu if desired to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his many friends and the entire family circle.

OWENS (née Farren), Margaret, 11th August 2021, peacefully Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady, beloved wife of the late Patrick, 17 Moyne Walk, Limavady, loving mother of Carol, Peter, Bobby, Angela, Helen and Ursula and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Thursday from 6 pm and her remains will be removed from there at 7.30 pm to St. Mary’s Church, Limavady for Requiem Mass on Friday at 10 o’clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to current Coronavirus government guidelines. Family flowers only please. If wished, donations to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Derry, BT47 6AL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.