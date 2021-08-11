11/08/2021

Derry death notices -Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Obituaries

JAMES, Celine, 9th August 2021 peacefully at Foyle Hospice, beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Mary James, formerly of 25 Demense Avenue. She will be deeply missed by her loving brother Noel, sisters Kay, Maureen and Alice, sister-in-law Marie, brothers-in-law James and Martin and by all her nieces and nephews. House private please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from her brother’s home, 13 Grovemount Park, Altnagelvin on Thursday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene's Cathedral followed by interment in the City cemetery. The mass can be viewed live via the Cathedral webcam or the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

COLHOUN, Mary Anne, 10th August 2021 peacefully at Owenmore Care Home, late of Prehen Park, beloved aunt of Elizabeth, Anne, David and Trevor. A private funeral will take place on Thursday 12th August in the City Cemetery. The Lord is my Shepherd.

SHIELS - August 8th 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Henry Martin, dearly beloved Husband of the late Helen, 73 Carricknakielt Road, Maghera and much loved Brother of the late Gertie and Doris. Funeral Service in Maghera Presbyterian Church on Thursday, August 12th at 12.00 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. The service will be livestreamed from Maghera Presbyterian Church Facebook page. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ward A3, Antrim Area Hospital, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by his close Family and Friends.

