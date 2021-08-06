Derry death notices - Friday, August 6, 2021

GALLICK, Alistair, August 3, 2021 Passed away peacefully after an short illness bravely borne at home in Scotland, surrounded by his loving family, loving husband to Dawn and devoted father to Adam and Esther, caring father-in-law to Fiona, adored grandfather (Pops) to Megan and Charlie. Service of Thanksgiving in D & R Hay & Sons, Funeral Home 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ on Saturday 7th August at 12.00noon followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery.

(Viewing on Friday 6th August at 12.00noon until 3.00pm also Saturday morning between 9.30am till 12.00noon) Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to All Saints' Clooney Parish Church (Fabric Fund) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director above address. Alistair will be sadly missed by the entire Hamilton family circle, his former colleagues at Western Urgent Care and all who knew him. And with the morn, those angel faces smile. Which we have loved long since and lost a while.

COLL, Martin, 4th August 2021 at Belfast City Hospital, beloved son of the late Thomas and Vera (formerly of Tremone Gardens and Carnhill) dear brother of Betty, Joy, Eddie, Damien, Marian, Brian, Paula and the late John, Vincent, Bernadette, Patricia, Carolann, Gerry and Christopher and a much loved uncle and great-uncle. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W.J. O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton this evening Thursday from 7 – 8 pm. His remains will be removed from there to St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill on Friday at 3.30 pm for Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10 o’clock. Funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

LEE, Vincent, 3rd August 2021 at Altnagelvin hospital. Loving father of Isabella, Paul and Joseph, Late of 34 Messines park, Pennyburn. Those wishing to pay their respects to Vincent can do so at Carr family Funeral Directors Family Room on Thursday from 3pm. Removal from Carr Family funeral home at 6.30pm on Thursday to St Patrick Church, Pennyburn to repose overnight . Requiem mass on Friday at 10am . Cremation afterwards at Lakeland crematorium ,Co Cavan. Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link; https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-pennyburn Please adhere to government guidelines and observe social distancing Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all who knew him Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul Our lady of Knock pray for him.

DEVINE (Feeny) Vincent. 4th August 2021 at The Royal Victoria Hospital. Beloved husband of Anne (nee Kelly) and loving father of Michael, James, Mark and John. Father in law of Terri and much loved grandfather of Sarah and Terese. Brother of Mary, Mena, Rose, Charlie, Gerard and the late James, Frank, Terence, Margaret, Brigid and Anna R.I.P. Funeral leaving his late residence 2, Mullaghmesh Road, Feeny on Friday 6th August at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church Fincarn. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic, the family home is private please. Funeral can be viewed on the Banagher parish website (link below) Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughter in law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers and wide circle of family and friends. Padre Pio and St. Joseph pray for him.

McGLINCHEY, (Ballyscullion) 5th August 2021 Paul R.I.P. beloved husband of Cindy and loving father of Sean, Megan, Doiminic and Erina, son of the late Gerry and Mona, brother of Sean, Kevin, Raymond, Michael, Mary, Siobhan, Helen and the late Gerard, Dominic and Ann. Funeral from his home, 24a Ballyscullion Road, Toomebridge on Saturday 7th August at 9.15am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Joseph Ballyscullion which can be viewed via Bellaghy Chapel Facebook, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, sons in law Gerard, Francis and Michial, daughter in law Ciara, grandchildren Tomás, Dáithí and Sé, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

AULD (nee Moody) Hannah, in her 96 year. August 5th 2021, peacefully at her own home surrounded by her loving family, much loved wife of the late Tommy, loving mother of Thomas, Margaret, William, Isobel and the late Harold and Ann, dear mother in law of Tracey, Lawrence, Maureen, Andy, Norma and the late Michael, also a loving Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Sister. House Private. Funeral service leaving her late home on Saturday at 1pm for service in Tamlaghtard Parish Church at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. (Due to the current pandemic funeral numbers will be restricted to practice social distancing) Family flowers only please, donations if desired and cheques payable to Dementia NI and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors 21 Aghanloo ind. Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

BOWEN, Gerald (Gerry). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Gerald (Gerry) Bowen suddenly at his late home, The Metropole, Bridge Street on the 2nd of August 2021. Formerly of Waterloo Street. May he rest in peace. Father of Martin, Paul, Gavin and Louise. A much loved brother of Patrick, Philip, Clare and the late Theresa. Devoted son of the late Samuel and Sarah. Dearest father of Laura. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Gerry's remains will be reposing from 9:30pm this evening at his nephew Patrick's residence, 238 Beraghvale, Skeoge Rd, funeral leaving from there on Friday 6th August at 10:20am for 11:00am requiem mass in St. Columba's Church, Longtower, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Gerry's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ "I Did It My Way"

KELLY, Denis, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Denis Kelly peacefully at home on the 4th of August 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 26 Chapel Road , Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Bede and loving father of Peter (Edel), Rhonda (Fiacre), Barbara (Brian), and Conall (Leona). A much loved grandfather and a dear brother. Reposing at his late residence, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake at the family home is strictly private. Funeral will leave his late residence on Friday 6th of August leaving at 10.45am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam

https://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him. St Martin pray for him.

McGUIGAN, 31st. July 2021, suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, SÍNEAD LOUISE, (late of Fern Park), darling daughter of Daniel and Wendy, loving sister of Gavin and Saira, sister-in-law to Natasha, dear aunt to Blayke and Blossom, beloved granddaughter of Maureen and the late Paddy McGuigan and Bill and Teresa Williams. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing government guidelines the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. St. Pio Intercede for her.