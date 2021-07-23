Derry death notices - Friday, July 23, 2021

O'DONNELL, Noel, 21st July 2021 beloved husband of Geraldine, 10 Gortmore Place, Strathfoyle, loving father of Jacqueline, Shauna, Kerry, Cara and Noel, much loved father-in-law of Stephen, Scott, Paddy, Brian and Laura, devoted grandfather of Ryan, Shane, Sarah, Liam, Lochlan, Farrah and Noel and dear brother of George, Meta, Bridie, Patsy and Seamus. Funeral from his home on Saturday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Strathfoyle. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s cemetery, Ardmore. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CAMPBELL (née McElhinney), Jennifer (Jenny), July 22, 2021 Peacefully at her home 20 Bush Gardens, Londonderry (in the tender loving care of her family) much loved wife of Leonard, dearest sister of Annette and a cherished aunt. Funeral leaving her home on Saturday, 24th, July at 1.30pm, followed by a service of Thanksgiving for her life in Carrigans Church at 2.00 p.m. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake is restricted to family and close friends. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Carrigans Church and/or the Rainbow Rehoming Centre c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family.

To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die.

KERRIGAN, James Oliver (Jim), 21st July 2021 beloved husband of the late Eileen, 28 Culmore Park, loving father of Caroline, Ann, Jacqueline, Kevin, Eileen, Garry and the late Jim, Majella, Paula and Eddie and a much loved grandfather and brother. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, Eglinton on Friday from 3 - 4.30 pm. Jim’s remains will then be removed to St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn arriving at 5 pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11am followed by interment in the City Cemetery. Funeral restricted to family and close friends only please due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McCOLGAN – 20th July 2021 (peacefully) at hospital, James (Jim), formerly of Inishowen Gardens, Creggan, dear father of Daren, Cathy, Thomas and Neill and granda of Conor and Holly. Mass in St Mary’s Chapel, Creggan on Friday at 10.00am followed by interment in Derry City Cemetery (numbers limited due to current government guidelines). Mass may be viewed online at www.cregganchapel.com Deeply regretted by his family and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul.

O’HAGAN (Kilrea & Glenullin) 21st July 2021. Suddenly but peacefully Maria R.I.P. late of 10 Church Court, Kilrea. Beloved partner of Declan Scullion (Crosskeys) and loving mother of Dualtach and Tiarnán. Precious daughter of Margaret Mary and the late Patsy and cherished sister of Diane, Terence and Karen. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Deeply regretted by the entire O’Hagan & Scullion Families. Funeral arrangements will be updated as they become available.

McWILLIAMS (Dublin & Kilrea) 22nd July 2021 Peacefully Cathal R.I.P. former member of Pearses GAC, Kilrea and Roger Casements, Coventry. Beloved partner of Sadie. Son of the late Phillip and Bridget and loving brother of Phelim, Kevin, Martin, Marian, Patricia and the late Kathleen. Funeral from McKiernan’s Funeral Home on Saturday at 11:15am for 12 Noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to government restrictions the funeral Mass numbers are limited to social distancing within the Church. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Marie Curie c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL. Glasgow Celtic forever in my heart. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing partner, brothers, sisters and the entire family circle. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam

MILLER (née Orr), Catherine, 21st July 2021 peacefully at Edenvale Care Centre, Limavady, beloved wife of the late Noel, formerly of Lincoln Courts, Waterside, loving mother of Jim and the late Jacqueline, much loved grandmother of Shannon, Jamie and Gavin and a cherished great-grandmother. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home on Thursday between 7 – 9 pm. Catherine’s funeral service will take place in W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Friday at 1 pm. Interment afterwards in Altnagelvin cemetery. Funeral restricted to family and close friends only please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, wish wished, to St Columb’s Cathedral C/o Mrs Linda McGonigle, Secretary, 17 London Street, Londonderry, BT48 6RQ. The Lord is my Shepherd.

CAHOON - July 21st 2021 (suddenly) at Antrim Area Hospital, Nathaniel (Nat, in his 94th year), dearly beloved Husband of the late Mabel, 73 Leckagh Drive, Magherafelt, beloved Brother of the late Lizzie, Tommy, Joe, Jean, Billy, Madge, Martha, Ella and Mabel and a much loved Uncle, Great Uncle and Great Great Uncle. House strictly private, due to current restrictions. Family and Friends welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home on Friday evening (July 23rd) from 7.30pm - 9.00pm. Funeral service in St. John's Parish Church on Saturday, July 24th at 12.30pm, (numbers are limited), followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ballybriest Flower of the Heather Flute Band, Royal British Legion and The Salvation Army, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Sadly missed by the entire Family Circle.

TAYLOR, 19th. July 2021, suddenly at his home 19 Glenview Avenue, JAMES , beloved husband of the late Anna Celine, loving father of Desmond, dear father-in-law of Annette, devoted grandfather of John and his wife Orlaith. Funeral leaving his son Desmond’s home 111 Hatmore Park on Friday the 23rd. Inst. at 10:20 a.m. to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for requiem mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing government guidelines the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

ORR (RUTHERFORD), Jo, 20th July 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved wife of the late James, loving mother of Jonathan, Keith and James, dear mother in law of Dawn and Heather and a devoted grandmother of Leanne and Jenny. Funeral leaving her son Keith's home 46 The Beeches, Drumahoe at 2.30pm on Friday 23rd July 2021 for burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to Macmillan Nurses c/o The Sperrin Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871 311321. Lovingly remembered by her family and friends.

BEADSWORTH, Grazyna, 21st July 2021, peacefully at home, 111 Canterbury Park. Beloved wife of the late Norman and loving mother of Susan, Katrina, Norma, Violet and Lorna. A private funeral will take place on Sunday 25th July 2021.