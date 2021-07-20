Derry death notices - Tuesday, July 20, 2021

JEFFERIES (née Frazer), Margaret, 17th July 2021, suddenly at her home, (late of 27 Foyle Fold, Limavady Road) beloved wife of the late Paul, loving mother of Christine and Martina, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother and a dear and loving sister of Colette, Roseleen, May, David and the late Denis and sister-in-law of Nellie. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

COOPER, July 18th 2021, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Dereck, late of 130 Ballyquin Road, Limavady. Funeral service will be held in Browns Funeral Home on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery. (Sadly due to the current pandemic funeral numbers will be restricted to practice social distancing) Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Carrick Parish Church and forwarded to Browns funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family Circle.

SCOTT - July 18th 2021, James, passed away peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre. Formerly of Ardgarvin, Limavady. Much loved husband of the late Vera, Loving Father of Alastair and Jill, dear Father in law of Sandra and David. Also a grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Foyle Hospice and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire Family Circle. At peace.

BUTCHER, Declan, 18th July 2021. R.I.P. Suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved Father of Alfie and Lilly Mai.

Loving son of Bronnagh and Sidney, a much loved brother of Conor, Shaunogh, Pearse, Emmett, Fiedhlim, Shea, Tiernan, Bronnagh Hannah, and the late Scarlette, R.I.P. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. Funeral arrangements later from his parents home 26 Drummond Manor, Limavady. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Northlands Centre, Shepherds Way, Dungiven Road, Derry, BT47 5GW Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MULDOON, Leona, (Nee Cooley) 18th July 2021 at her home 22 Oranmore Park, Derry. Beloved wife of Paul, Loving Mother of Gareth and Leah, Beloved daughter of Liam and Josephine, Dear sister of Paul, Liam and Late Nicola. Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 9.20am to St Mary’s Church, Creggan for requiem mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html Deeply regretted and will sadly missed by all her family and friends and all who knew her. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Knock Pray for her.

RANKIN (217 Mayogall Road, Clady) 18th July 2021 (peacefully at Antrim Care Home) Rose RIP, beloved daughter of the late James and Margaret and much loved sister of Bobby Finn, Brigid (Marron) and the late Katie, Maggie and Annie. NB: Due to the ongoing COVID - 19 pandemic, Rose's “wake will be strictly private” Her remains will be removed from her late residence on Tuesday 20th July at 6.30pm to St Oliver Plunkett’s Church Clady. Requiem Mass (which is limited to family and friends only) will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery Greenlough. Rose’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam by clicking the link below. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brother, sister, nieces, nephews and all the family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Detail enquires to: WJ O'Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors Tel: 028 2563 1406 or visit: nifunerals.com

McCANN, nee Tohill (Bellaghy) 18th July 2021, Teresa Elizabeth R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Thomas Henry and loving mother of Patricia (Kennedy) and Sean. Funeral from her home 7 Culbane Road on Tuesday 20th July for 1.30pm Requiem Mass in Church of St. Mary Bellaghy, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her daughter, son, son in law Sean, daughter in law Sarah, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House Private, The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

MILLAR, nee Scott (Swatragh) 18th July 2021. Philomena (Mena) R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Sean and loving mother of Martin and Mary Hampson, dear sister of Teresa and the late John, Patsy, Mary and Danny. Funeral from her home 11 Carnview on Tuesday 20th July for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St John the Baptist Granaghan, via webcam at st-john-baptist-swatragh - MCN (mcnmedia.tv), interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her son, daughter, daughter in law Bernie, son in law Anthony, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House Strictly Private immediate family only. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

CARRICK (Ringsend) 18th, July 2021. Peacefully at home, James (Jim) late of 24 Mayboy Road Garvagh. Husband of the late Mary Letitia (May) and brother of the late Ruby, Margaret, William and Dorothy. Funeral from his nephew William’s residence, 58 Craigmore Road, Ringsend on Tuesday at 1.30pm for a service of thanksgiving in Ringsend Presbyterian

Church at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government restrictions the family home is strictly private and numbers at the service are limited to family and close friends only. Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Dementia NI c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”