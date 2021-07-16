Derry death notices - Friday, July 16, 2021

CURRAN, Jimmy, 25, Dunfield Terrace, Derry and formerly of Curlyhill, Strabane. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry, July 14th, 2021, R.I.P. Beloved husband of Catherine, much loved father of Emma and Aoife, loving brother of Mary, Jack, Paddi, Paul, Sarah and the late Una. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 17th, in St. Columb’s Church, Chapel Road, Derry BT47 2BB. at 11.30 a.m. Interment afterwards in Ardmore Churchyard. Due to Government restrictions, the house is strictly private. The Requiem Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam at

https://youtube.com/c/WatersideParish Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, Kevin, sisters, brothers and entire family circle. 'Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his Soul'

KANE (née McAuley), Cathy, 15th July 2021. Suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved wife of Chris, loving mother of Sean, Catherine, and Megan, a much loved grandmother of Caitlin, Conan, Ethan, Aoife, Ashton, Lily rose, and Layla. Deeply regretted by all her family circle and friends. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. Funeral from her home: 124 Whitehill Park, Limavady on Saturday 17th at 9.20am for Requiem Mass at 10am in Christ the King Church Limavady followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Chest, Heart and Stroke 21 Dublin Road, Belfast. BT2 7HB. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

APPLEBY, July 13th 2021, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Gwendolyn, Scriggan Road, Limavady

Much loved wife of the late Les, loving mother of Graham, Lois and Helen, dear Mother in law of Alison, Daniele and Scott, devoted grandmother of Lucy, Callum, Craig, Liam, Elena also a dear sister of Joan. Funeral service in Roselawn Crematorium Belfast on Friday 23rd July at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Cancer Research and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady BT49 0HE Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

McMONAGLE, 14th. July 2021 peacefully at Edenballymore Lodge, Care Home, DANIEL, (late of Alexander House, formerly of Glenview Avenue), beloved son of the late Daniel and Catherine, loving brother of the late Hugh, Kathleen, Reba, Mina, Agnes, Maggie, Tillie, Marie, Patsy and Carrie and a dear and loving uncle to all his nephews and nieces. Removal leaving Bradley & McLaughlin's Funeral Home on Thursday the 15th. Inst. at 6:10 p.m. to St. Eugene's Cathedral for requiem mass on Friday at 11:00 a.m. Followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium at 3:30 p.m. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

CHAMBERS, James (Jim), 14th July 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, formerly of Cheadle Park. Dearly beloved Husband of Elizabeth. A loving Father of James, Ian, and Heather, and a Dear Father in Law of Janice, Mary and Norman. A Devoted Grandfather of Zoe, Adam and Emma. A Funeral Service will take place at Ballyoan Cemetery on Friday 16th July 2021 at 2-00 pm. Family Flowers only please, Donations if wished in lieu of Flowers to Chest, Heart And Stroke 21 Dublin Road Belfast BT2 7HB Deeply regretted by his entire Family Circle and Friends. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors Tel 02871311321. Precious Memories.

NEELY, William John (Willis), July 13, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family) adored dad of Stephen, Rachael and David, loving father-in-law of Fiona, Colin and Sandra, much loved granda, devoted son of Annie and the late John, precious brother of Beth, Edwin, Evelyn, Stephen, Lorraine and the late Thomas. Funeral leaving his late home 54, Drum Road, Lisdillion, on Friday 16th July, at 11.30am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Glendermott Presbyterian Church, at 12. 30pm.Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. Now the labours task is over, one of life's true gentlemen.

McLAUGHLIN, M.B.E. (née Forsythe) – 13rd July 2021, peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady, surrounded by her loving family, Sheila (in her 93rd year), formerly of Mount Eden, Limavady. Former Music Teacher and Piano Tutor in Limavady Grammar School. Much loved wife of the late Rob, dear Mum of Geoff, Vivienne, Hilary and Clive, a mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister to Ken. Service Of Thanksgiving in Limavady Baptist Church on Friday 16th July at 1.00pm (with restricted numbers due to Covid 19 regulations) followed by interment in Enagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to Dementia NI c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. “Next to the Word of God, the noble art of music is the greatest treasure in the world.” - Martin Luther

PAINTER, July 13th 2021. Passed away peacefully at her own home surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth (Lily) 17 Benevenagh Drive, Limavady. Much loved wife of the late Michael, Loving mother of Keith, Neil and Sharon. Dear mother in law of Cherie and David. Devoted grandmother of Gemma, Nathan, Jack. Great grandmother of Mia, Harry, Robin, Harley, Oscar and Alice. Precious Aunt of Joanne and Darren. House strictly private by her own request. Funeral service in Christ Church, Limavady on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard (Sadly due to the current pandemic, funeral numbers are restricted to practice social distancing). Family flowers on please, donations if desired and cheques payable to Christ Church, Limavady, forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo industrial Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady BT49 0HE. Will be deeply missed by the whole family circle. "Forever in our hearts".

DERBY - July 14, 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, surrounded by his loving family after a short illness, Alfred Lennox (Alfie), 160 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt. Dearly loved husband of Mary Joyce (Joy), much loved father of Shirley, Linda, Richard, Trevor and Anne, a dear father-in-law of Ivan, Roy, Tanya and Peter, devoted grandfather of Andrew, Kathryn, Steven, Lauren, David, Scott, Curtis, Cameron, Joel, Morgan and Cheyenne and a dearest brother of the late Maud, Willie-John, Sadie and Jonathan. House strictly private due to current government restrictions. Funeral from his home on Friday, July 16 at 1:30pm for service in First Magherafelt Presbyterian Church at 2:15pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Help for Heroes, payable to Garvin's Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Or online donation payable via www.garvinsfuneralservice.co.uk. "Early morning thoughts, precious evening memories, everlasting love".

FLEMING, Stephen, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Stephen Fleming peacefully at home on the 14th of July 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 80 Curragh Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved son of the late John and May R.I.P.

Loving brother of Sinead, Maeve, Betty and the late Marian and Don R.I.P. Devoted Uncle to Barry, Lisa, Austin, Gavin, Meghan and Mark and great uncle of Caoimhin and Thea and Finn. Reposing at his late residence, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake at the family home is strictly private. Funeral will leave his late residence on Friday 16th of July at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven. Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam

https://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family and the wider family circle. St Therese of Lisieux of pray for him.