Tribute to the late Niall McElwaine of Portarlington

I first got to know Niall McElwaine in the early 1970s when I was asked to join the then Portarlington swimming pool committee. The committee was running various events to raise funds for the building of a swimming pool in Portarlington.

A lot of people said at the time there would never be a swimming pool in Portarlington. Others said, “don't you have the river.”

The idea to raise funds to build a proper pool had been born by other great people in the late '60s, before I came on board.

The '70s saw the pool committee run fundraisers like gymkhanas.

At the time I didn't even know what gymkhanas were, but later learned it they were horse jumping competitions and that the committee could charge a fee for entry.

We also had a silver circle in which we would, as promoters, collect a shilling a week.

I recall I had 27 members and I would collect Friday and Saturday evenings and the weekly draw was held in the GAA hall on Sunday mornings.

Niall was one of the cashiers.

Little did I know then that this proud man from Ballylar Fanad, Donegal, would, through my involvement with him in this committee, become by friend, colleague and adviser.

I am eternally grateful to Niall for the sound advice and knowledge that he freely imparted to me as a young man.

Paddy Burbage RIP and many others (I fear to mention names as I could omit someone) played a huge role in the swimming pool committee.

All worked so hard to achieve the result of a swimming pool in Portarlington.

Niall, a former Principal of St John's Vocational School Portarlington, would never miss a fundraising event.

His dedication to the pool was something I will never forget.

Bingo sessions every Tuesday night and various other fundraisers and the dancing festivals out on the Lea Road. Niall was always in attendance.

I merely mention all these fundraisers to give a flavour of how, in the early days, the funds were put in place to build the original pool by contractors Bluepool Ltd. That great pool opened in 1974. A proud man was Niall that day.

The swimming pool and association was to become an integral part of Niall's life.

I would see him daily springing down to the pool after work as a Principal school teacher at St. John's School on Bracklone Street, which was also known as the Technical School.

Niall had a passion for the pool.

Personally, I felt knowing Niall that it was family, school and pool - that was his life.

Over many years Niall made a huge commitment to the pool, now known as Portarlington Leisure Centre.

Niall was secretary of the board of that centre and only last Wednesday I attended a board meeting with him.

His knowledge was vast. His integrity, his word was his bond. A man of peace and a member of Pax Christi, he was quiet, soft spoken, possessing all the qualities of a true gentleman, with lots to spare.

Head down taking the minutes, he was a super secretary to the board.

His attention to detail was brilliant.

A 'scribe' with a huge intellect, Niall would always go out of his way to see conflict resolved peacefully, and one does not build a swimming pool and run it without a little conflict.

As chairman of the association, I would regularly turn to Niall for advice on issues that would arise.

Niall was always there to listen and to give his valuable opinion on the way forward.

I always took and valued that opinion and it was never wrong.

It is in times like this I would turn to Niall to write a fitting tribute to a fallen colleague and over the years there have been many.

Niall, I hope in this tribute to you and your dedication to the pool I have done you some justice and given some insights into the way things were done back in those early years.

Niall will never be forgotten and his contribution of loyalty, passion, and commitment in making the award winning Portarlington Leisure Centre the wonderful facility it is today will always be remembered.

Niall will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

He is deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, family Niamh, Aidan and Emer, brothers Thomas, Manus and Aodh, son-in-law Patrick, daughter-in-law Anne, grandson Cillian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing was at his residence before removal to St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass.

Funeral afterwards was to to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Willie Murphy