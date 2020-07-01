Assault case in Laois town adjourned for victim impact report

A woman charged with assault at Main Street Portlaoise had her case adjourned for a victim impact report at Portlaoise district court on Thursday.

Before the court was Sharon Greene of 74 O'Moore Place, Portlaoise. Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that at 2am on August 5, 2019 the accused engaged in “an unprovoked attack” on another woman at Main Street Portlaoise. She dragged her to the ground and was hitting her.

Defence solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said that her client was out with her husband on the night in question. On the other side of the street someone called “tramps.” Ms Fitzpatrick said that Ms Greene reacted poorly.

She saw red on the night and had drink taken which prompted her behaviour. She had five children, two of whom have disabilities and she works very hard for them.

She had written a letter of apology to the person she assaulted. Judge Catherine Staines said she wanted to see a victim impact report and also sought a probation report.

The matter was adjourned to October 8.