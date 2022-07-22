Derry woman fined for having imitation in public place

A woman who claimed she found an imitation firearm in a bag in a flat she was cleaning out has been convicted of possessing the weapon in a public place.

The case of Dawn Osuere (48), of Altcar Park in the Galliagh area of the city, was heard at the local Magistrates Court this week.

The court was told that Osuere was seen on CCTV with the gun in her hand and it was said while she wasn't 'brandishing it,' she was waving it about.

A prosecution barrister said there was 'no reasonable excuse' for Osuere to have the gun where she did.

Defence counsel, Stephen Chapman, said his client had been cleaning out a flat and found a bag with the gun in it.

He said she had taken it out of the bag and was in a public area 'momentarily.'

The barrister said there had been no threat or the like.

District Judge Barney McElholm said the firearm was what was normally referred to as a BB gun.

He said the wisest course of action for Osuere would have been to call the police and ask them what she should do. He said there was 'no sensible excuse' as to why she should have taken it out of the flat.

The judge said it was 'an inadvisable thing to do but I am satisfied it was not a sinister thing to do.'

He convicted Osuere of possessing a firearm in a public place and fined her £300.