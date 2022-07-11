Search

11 Jul 2022

Derry Traveller feud: man escapes prison

Derry Traveller feud: man escapes prison

The incident went viral on social media after being captured on camera.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Jul 2022 6:00 PM

A man who was involved in an incident as part of a Traveller feud on the Buncrana Road in Derry last year that went viral on social media has been given a suspended sentence at city's Magistrates Court.

Martin Mongan (26), of Ballyarnett Camp on the outskirts of the city, admitted a charge of possessing a bladed article on August 17.

The court heard that police were called to an ongoing incident which had followed a collision which had taken place next to a filling station.

The court was told Mongan was seen getting out of a vehicle at the scene with a yellow Stanley knife in his hand before entering a premises where he was found hiding in a toilet at the rear of the property.

The Stanley knife was found hidden in the toilet.

A police officer pictured at the scene of the Buncrana Road incident.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley told the court Mongan had been on bail since August with no incident. He said his client had got 'caught up' in something but 'quite quickly realised where it was going.'

Mongan was sentenced to three months in prison suspended for two years.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media