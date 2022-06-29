Search

29 Jun 2022

County Derry man 'drifted' around roundabout in front of police

gavel

Reporter:

Court Reporter

29 Jun 2022 10:40 AM

A County Derry man who was caught 'drifting' around a roundabout claimed he had just bought the car and was experiencing 'traction difficulties', a court has heard.

Owen Simmons, of Robertson Crescent, Limavady, was charged with failing to properly control a vehicle when his case came before the local magistrates court on Wednesday.

The 23 year-old was further charged with failing to produce his driving licence.

The court heard that police on patrol of Broad Road, Limavady at 11pm on November 13 were approaching a roundabout when they observed a set of headlights 'drift' around the roundabout.

The officers also heard loud revving noises at the time, the court was told.

The Mercedes vehicle which was being driven by Simmons then passed the police vehicle which was heading in the opposite direction.

When police stopped the car, Simmons was issued with a fixed penalty notice for the offence.

The defendant was also asked to produce his driving licence however he was unable to do so at the time. He was given seven days to bring it to the local police station however he failed to.

A solicitor told the court that Simmons had just bought the vehicle and 'had some traction difficulties which caused the car to swerve'.

District Judge Peter King handed down three penalty points and a fine of £75. He gave Simmons an absolute discharge for the offence of failing to produce his driving licence. He was also fined a £15 offender levy.

